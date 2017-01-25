There are few relationships in music as successful as that of Paul McCartney and John Lennon. To mark the 60th anniversary of their first meeting, Dr Alexis Kirke, a composer at the University of Plymouth, has used a computer algorithm to chart the emotional development of their friendship through their lyrics.
As part of The Gallery at Plymouth College of Art’s South West Showcase, artist Oliver Sutherland is presenting ‘And Then…’, a solo exhibition of moving image artworks situated within real-time simulations. The exhibition, which explores possibilities for agency in digital production and the anxieties that spawn from submerging a body within technology, runs until Wednesday 15 February.
Emily Speed is ‘concerned with how a person is shaped by the buildings they have occupied and with how a person occupies their own psychological space’. Sick building syndrome was once all the rage, and now we may well be looking at sick country syndrome, which could give Emily’s Classically inspired show an added edge when it pops into the Exeter Phoenix.
Between 21 January and 19 March 2017 a selection of students, staff and alumni from Plymouth College of Art will exhibit in ‘Plymouth in Practice’, two new exhibitions at the Leach Pottery, St Ives, showcasing the rich and creative ceramic practice exemplified by the college.
The world’s turbulent social and political landscape is among the potential themes artists are being invited to consider for the 2017 Plymouth Contemporary.
Hailed as the UK’s most popular and successful choreographer/ director, Matthew Bourne will bring his critically acclaimed Early Adventures to the Exeter Northcott in February.
