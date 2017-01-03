As part of The Gallery at Plymouth College of Art’s South West Showcase, artist Oliver Sutherland will present a solo exhibition of moving image artworks situated within real-time simulations, opening with a free public launch from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday 11 January 2017. Booking is not required and the free launch is open to all.
While this was effectively the last Ten Tors Orchestra Gala Christmas Concert as such, conductor Simon Ible ensured that every member of the packed audience still went home full of seasonal cheer and goodwill.
If you asked any choir aficionado to name a large-scale oratorio by Haydn, it would be a safe bet to expect The Creation by way of a reply.
University of Plymouth Choral Society concerts always tend to have something special about them, and none more than the Christmas event. However, this year’s event just seemed to have some extra charisma.
Plymouth College of Art awards Honorary Fellowships to Sir John Sorrell CBE, Lady Frances Sorrell OBE and Katie Greenyer at 2016 graduation ceremony
Variety is the spice of life, they say, and when this applies to programme planning, it can be particularly telling.
Truro’s Three Spires Singers have this off to a fine art. If a vocal work is long enough to stand on its own, then fine. But when it’s not, conductor Christopher Gray doesn’t just pad things out with a few vocal stocking-fillers, but comes up with something more inventive, that makes optimum use of his available singers and players.
