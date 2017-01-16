Between 21 January and 19 March 2017 a selection of students, staff and alumni from Plymouth College of Art will exhibit in ‘Plymouth in Practice’, two new exhibitions at the Leach Pottery, St Ives, showcasing the rich and creative ceramic practice exemplified by the college.
The world’s turbulent social and political landscape is among the potential themes artists are being invited to consider for the 2017 Plymouth Contemporary.
Hailed as the UK’s most popular and successful choreographer/ director, Matthew Bourne will bring his critically acclaimed Early Adventures to the Exeter Northcott in February.
As part of The Gallery at Plymouth College of Art’s South West Showcase, artist Oliver Sutherland will present a solo exhibition of moving image artworks situated within real-time simulations, opening with a free public launch from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday 11 January 2017. Booking is not required and the free launch is open to all.
While this was effectively the last Ten Tors Orchestra Gala Christmas Concert as such, conductor Simon Ible ensured that every member of the packed audience still went home full of seasonal cheer and goodwill.
If you asked any choir aficionado to name a large-scale oratorio by Haydn, it would be a safe bet to expect The Creation by way of a reply.
University of Plymouth Choral Society concerts always tend to have something special about them, and none more than the Christmas event. However, this year’s event just seemed to have some extra charisma.
