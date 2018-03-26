Appledore

Three beautiful films on three amazing artists | screening and Q&A with filmmaker and artists

3 Art Films with Artists Present
by Katy Bauer
Sandy Brown Museum and Gallery, Newquay St, Appledore
Wednesday, March 28, 7pm – 9pm

Three beautiful films on three amazing artists; one on Pete Smith, a hugely influential potter known for his earthy raw pots [jug pictured]; Jeremy Annear, a well-established abstract painter from Cornwall; and Sandy Brown.

Filmmaker Katy and all the artists will be present to do a Q&A about the films and their work.

We’re told this will be a highly inspirational evening!

£5 admission includes wine and nibbles.
Venue: Sandy Brown Museum and Gallery, Newquay St, Appledore.




