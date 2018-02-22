56 artists work donate to Thelma Hulbert Gallery art auction to help fund Admiral Nurse

0 4

56 artists have generously donated artworks for a fundraising art auction hosted by Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) in Honiton, Devon.

Many well-known names are among the donors including internationally reputed sculptor Peter Randall-Page RA, Dorset-based artist Frances Hatch, Cornish artist Jessica Cooper and our auction patron the renowned artist, Alan Cotton.

THG has joined forces with Honiton’s Dementia Action Alliance to raise funds through the auction for Honiton’s Admiral Nurse campaign and the THG Learning Programme supporting those with dementia and mental health issues.

Honiton’s Dementia Action Alliance has identified a real need for expert care and support at home for people living with dementia.

They are fundraising towards a target of £150K to fund their own Specialist Dementia Nurse in Honiton. Known as Admiral Nurses, these highly qualified practitioners are provided and supported by the charity Dementia UK. They work together with families offering one-to-one support and expert guidance from diagnosis to post bereavement.

THG was one of the first galleries in the county to become dementia friendly. Their award-winning learning programme benefits all the community. The funds raised will especially help their work with adults living with Dementia and their carers, as well as young people and adults with mental health issues.

Heather Penwarden, chairman of Honiton Dementia Action Alliance said: “When it comes, dementia touches whole families from often elderly spouses to their children who maybe caring for children of their own, through to grandchildren and out to extended family, friends, neighbours and indeed the whole community.

“Honiton Dementia Action Alliance is supporting about 30 families through our volunteer led memory cafe and dementia friendly activities such as the nostalgic cinema, ambling group and pub lunches. However great these supportive informal networks are, the real challenges are faced at home and on a daily basis.

“We are hugely grateful to the Thelma Hulbert Gallery and to all the people involved in this charity art auction especially the artists who have donated some fabulous works.

“The share that we will receive for our Admiral Nurse Fund following the auction will be extremely valuable in taking us one step closer to bringing much need support to families living with dementia.”

Fiona Page-Turner, THG’s marketing & fundraising office said: “We have specially selected a range of media including paintings, photographs, prints and sculpture to appeal to as many art buyers as possible.

“The auction promises to be an exciting opportunity to acquire an artwork to help these two exceptional causes.

“There are no reserves on any of the artworks so they will all be sold on the night”

The artworks are on display at THG in the run up to the auction. Bids can be placed at the gallery prior to the auction or on-line at www.fundraising.bid/artauction2018.

The art auction itself will take place on Friday 2 March at 7pm, led by expert auctioneers Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood.

Art Auction Exhibition (till 2 March 2018). Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am–5pm

Art Auction: Friday 2 March, 7pm (reception from 6pm) in aid of Honiton’s Admiral Nurse campaign and the THG Learning Programme supporting those with dementia.

For more details, visit www.thelmahulbert.com.

Top image: Isle of Skye – Towering Clouds Over the Bay 24 x 24 ins (61 x 61 cm)

(from a press release)





