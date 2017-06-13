Inspiring works go on display at Plymouth University’s annual arts degree show

1 6

Outstanding student talent spanning a range of arts disciplines will go on show to the public at a free exhibition opening across Plymouth.

HOT’17 – the annual degree show from the University of Plymouth – celebrates the creativity and innovation of hundreds of final year students.

This year, it includes work as diverse as ceramics inspired by Dartmoor, an arts installation evoking memories of the Cold War, a design project around the threat of air pollution, and a game of chess which uses artificial intelligence.

There will also be a number of works on show from students who have already won regional and national awards during their time in Plymouth.

HOT ‘17 will be openned to the public from Saturday 10 until Friday 16 June, at venues including the Roland Levinsky and Scott buildings at the University and Mills Bakery at Royal William Yard.

Professor Chris Bennewith, Head of the School of Art, Design and Architecture, said: “This is my first year as Head of the new School so I am really looking forward to seeing what our talented graduates have to offer.

“The value and potential of a creative arts graduate has never been higher and it is exciting to think what they will contribute the creative and cultural industries not only locally, but also nationally and internationally.”

The work featured in the HOT’17 show covers a wide spectrum of undergraduate programmes at the University, including: BA (Hons) 3D Design; BA (Hons) Architecture; BSc (Hons) Digital Media Design; BA (Hons) Fine Art; BA (Hons) Graphic Communication with Typography; BA (Hons) Illustration; BA (Hons) Media Arts; and BA (Hons) Photography.

For most students, it will mark the culmination of three years’ study and is another opportunity for them to have their work viewed by a public audience.

Many of the pieces will also be available to purchase, while a number of the students will also be able to discuss individual commission opportunities.

The show will be open at all venues from Monday–Friday, 10am to 4pm, and on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 4pm.

enquiries about the show itself can be sent to degreeshow@plymouth.ac.uk.

(image: Digital Media Design student Joshua Jarvis)

(from a a press release)





