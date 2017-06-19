Evolver Prize comes to Honiton as THG hosts hopefuls in special exhibition

1 5

THG (Thelma Hulbert Gallery) Honiton is hosting the prestigious Evolver Prize 2017 this July and August.

Artists, photographers and designers compete anualy to have their work featured on the front cover of the July/August edition of Evolver, the Wessex Arts and Culture guide.

To celebrate the 100th edition of Evolver, this year the prize money has increased to £1,000 and the exhibition will feature 100 artworks, instead of the usual 50, including the winning artwork and 99 runners up.

The entrants have been judged by Simon Barber (editor of Evolver), Angela Blackwell (THG Curator), Stewart Geddes (president, Royal West of England Academy) and Suzy Rushbrook (curator, Dorset Visual Arts).

There is a broad spectrum of cover artworks in different media, all of which are for sale. Visitors are also encouraged to vote for their favourite cover to win the Visitors’ Choice Prize to be announced at the end of the exhibition.

The exhibition at THG is supported by sponsor Bearnes, Hampton & Littlewood auctioneers and provides a unique platform to showcase the work of Wessex-based artists.

Angela Blackwell said: “We love hosting the Evolver Prize! It is great to have 100 artworks for the first time. There is an amazing diversity of artworks considering they all have the same dimensions. This is such a popular exhibition with our visitors as they get the chance to vote for their favourite cover too.”

Evolver Prize 2017 (8 July – 26 August 2017) Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Free admission, donations welcome.

Coordinating Summer Holiday workshops– visit www.thelmahulbert.com for more details.

Thelma Hulbert Gallery | Facebook | Twitter: @ThelmaHulbert | Instagram

(from a press release)





