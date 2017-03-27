Jessica Burgess named 2017 Lynn Painter-Stainers’ Young Artist

1 0

Jessica Burgess from Norwich has won this year’s Young Artist Award in the prestigious Lynn Painter-Stainers national art competition. She wins £4,000 for her oil and acrylic collage, Victoria.

Reacting to her win, the 23-year-old MA Fine Arts student at Norwich University of Art, said: “I’m extremely honoured and appreciative to have had my work as a painter recognised by the Lynn Painter-Stainer Prize judges.

“The prize is one of the most prestigious awards to artists in the UK, so I feel beyond delighted to be part of it.

“Being named Young Artist for 2017 has giving me more confidence in my ability. I’m very excited to see how the award will help support my MA studies in Fine Art at NUA, and to pursue my practice in the future as a painter. As well as the prestige and recognition, the prize will financially aid me to get a studio this September after graduation.”

More of Jessica’s work can be seen on her website www.jess-burgess.com.

The Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize is for representational or figurative art – art that reflects the real world.

The 2017 Prize worth £15,000 went to Christopher Green for Lunchtime, Liverpool Street; second prize of £4,000 was awarded to Michael Chance for his work, Self-Portrait in a Peanut Factory.

Jessica’s winning collage was exhibited at London’s Mall Galleries from 6–18 March as part of the Lynn Painter-Stainers competition exhibition alongside 105 other shortlisted entries. Pictures will be available to buy at the exhibition.

Now in its 12th year, the Lynn Painter-Stainers competition for representational and figurative art offers total prize money of £25,000. The competition is open to any artist resident in the UK painting or drawing works of representational or figurative art. Since its launch, it has exhibited over 1,000 works and has had over 11,000 entries.

Speaking to an audience of shortlisted artists and their guests earlier this month at the Mall Galleries, London, leading British artist and judge of the BBC1’s Big Painting Challenge, Daphne Todd said: “Despite what the critics say, there is a big ground swell of opinion in this country that loves figurative art. It’s a basic human desire to paint the world around us – to look at the world, interact with it, capture something and get it on canvas.”

She confessed that the judging process had not been easy. She said: “We were not necessarily unanimous and there were some heated exchanges between the judges.”

Judges for the 2017 competition were: Daphne Todd OBE PPRP NEAC, artist; Ken Howard OBE RA NEAC, artist; Professor Andrew Stahl, artist and professor, Slade School of Fine Art; Benjamin Sullivan NEAC RP, artist; and John Martin, director, John Martin Gallery

Created in 2005 by The Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers and The Lynn Foundation, the open competition continues to champion the skill of draughtsmanship and figurative painting. The exhibition aims to reflect the breadth of approaches and materials from across the artistic spectrum.

For further details of the exhibition or to vote for a work to win the People’s Prize visit www.lynnpainterstainersprize.org.uk.

(from a press release)





