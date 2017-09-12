Red Earth Under My Nails: Frances Hatch’s hands on solo exhibition at THG

0 8

‘Red Earth Under My Nails’ is the title of a new solo exhibition at THG (Thelma Hulbert Gallery) in Honiton, featuring the work of artist Frances Hatch.

Frances said: “The exhibition title really came about because when I end a day with earth under my nails, my hands have been at work in the way they like best and I get great pleasure when it is difficult to get it all off! My practice is literally hands-on. Of course in Devon there is a good deal of ancient red earth.”

A South West artist, based in Bridport, Frances Hatch was the winner of the THG Open 2016. She was also awarded the Shenzhen International Watercolour Biennial Prize by The Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours 2016.

She has contributed to Drawing and Painting: Materials and Techniques for Contemporary Artists, Thames and Hudson, UK. February 2015 and is a senior tutor at West Dean College.

This new body of work has been produced using and integrating earth and materials in selected locations across Devon including Sidmouth.

Frances said: “As I’ve researched for this show, I’ve been also getting to know the warm, subtle variety of palettes in locations like Fremington Quay, Dartmoor, Westward Ho! and Abbotsham. And I have particularly enjoyed sourcing and working with the intensity of ‘Bideford Black’ earth.

While working, I pause to consider the age and the natural processes involved in the formation of the pigments I use.”

Angela Blackwell (THG Curator) said: “We loved Frances’ work in the THG OPEN 2016 and the Royal Academy Summer Show. It is not often we get the opportunity to feature the work of an artist who paints entirely outside as this is becoming increasingly rare.

“Frances will be thoroughly involved with the exhibition. I am particularly excited that she will be giving a talk about her work, which promises to be really insightful and chance to learn more about her practice.”

Red Earth Under My Nails (9 September – 28 October 2017) Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Free admission.

Opening event: Saturday 9 September 3-5pm.

Artist Workshop: Mon 18 Sept 1.30pm – 4.30pm. £30 (£25 THG Friends)

Artist Talk: Thurs 21 Sept 6pm. £5 (£3 THG Friends)

(top image: ESPLANADE FOIL AT DAWN-SIDMOUTH gouache, collage, Mercia Mudstone, Otter Sandstone on card. 15x20cm.)

(from a press release)





