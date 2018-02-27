The Moon’s Trick | Young In Hong draws on collective experience for textiles and new sound works in Exeter

Google+ 0 4

Exhibition preview and performance

Young In Hong: The Moon’s Trick

Thursday, March 1, 6-8pm (with performance at 7pm)

The exhibition runs from March 2 to April 22, 2018 | 10.30am – 5pm

We heard them rehearsing this and it should be an eye-opener for your ears and a door opener for your mind, as artist Young In Hong opens her news exhibition at the Exeter Phoenix The Moon’s Trick with a live ensemble performance of her visual score Looking Down From The Sky (2017) with musicians from A Quiet Night In.

The exhibition encompasses drawing, textiles, sound installation and performance, to explore processes and ideas around authorship, translation and reinterpretation.

Hong’s large-scale hand-and-machine embroidered textile works are based on archival imagery pertaining to moments of collective experience of protest and demonstration in recent Korean history and allude to the politics and economics of the (predominantly female) global textiles industry.

Her most recent works reinterpret elements drawn from pre- and post-war photographs as the components of a musical score. Interpreted in turn by the artist and by other musicians, these scores form the basis of new sound works that play within the exhibition space.

Associated Events

Sat 24 Mar 2.30pm: Artist’s talk and gallery tour

Exeter Phoenix | Twitter: @exeter_phoenix

