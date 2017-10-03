The 110th Anniversary Concert For Improving Lives, Plymouth

0 4

There’s a great opportunity coming up shortly to join Plymouth’s Lord Mayor, Consort, and distinguished guests, as they celebrate Improving Lives – formerly The Plymouth Guild – as they reach their tremendous milestone of 110 years of service to the City of Plymouth.

To mark such an auspicious event, the organisers have amassed some local talent, as well as those with local connections who have gone on to achieve great things, both nationally, and internationally.

The event takes place on Thursday October 12 in Plymouth Guildhall at 7.30pm, and will be compered by well-known personality Judi Spiers, and feature top singing star, tenor David Webb, who is forging an impressive career in both classical and light music.

Joining David will be our very own Plymouth Symphony Orchestra, and the Ocean City Sound – a barbershop chorus, formerly known as the Pilgrimaires – and the Carers’ Ukulele Group.

With favourites like Ave Maria, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, music from Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Book, and much more besides – to say nothing of a licensed bar, the chance to win a £200 Michael Spires Jewellery Voucher, take a tour of Plymouth Sound Studios – and the rather dubious honour of being able to read the weather forecast live on air when you’re there – it looks like a good time will be had by all.

Tickets (£15) are available from Peninsula Arts on the ground floor in the Roland Levinsky Building on the university campus. Tel: 01752 585050 or by email peninsula-arts@plymouth.ac.org

Philip R Buttall





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



