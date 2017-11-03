Advent Carols from West Devon Chorale

0 0

Saturday December 2 in Plymouth RC Cathedral at 7.30pm

West Devon Chorale returns to Plymouth this year for their Advent Carol Concert.

On Saturday, 2 December at 7.30pm the Choir will give a wide-ranging programme of music suitable for the opening of the Christian calendar at a concert in Plymouth RC Cathedral. The choir will be conducted by its Director, Michael Johnson with organist, Richard Line.

In a programme of more than twenty items, the choir will explore the music of a number of the most well-known choral composers from plainchant, Victoria, Praetorius and Bruckner through to a wide range of music from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.

British composers will feature strongly with music by Bairstow, Howells (his Magnificat from the Collegium Regale Service), Rutter, Jonathan Dove and Bob Chilcott. Contemporary European composers will also feature with pieces by Sandström, Will Todd and Arvo Part.

Tickets are now on sale from the choir’s administrator on 01752 776479, priced £8/£3 if booked in advance or £10/£3 if purchased at the door on the night.

For other information about the West Devon Chorale, please visit the choir’s website: www.westdevonchorale.co.uk

Philip R Buttall





