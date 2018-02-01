‘One of the most exciting string quartets of their generation’ – Arcadia String Quartet in Devon for NADSA as part of European tour

0 0

Sunday February 18 at the Courtenay Centre,

Newton Abbot, at 3pm

The next slot in the prestigious NADSA concert series will be taken by the Arcadia String Quartet on Sunday February 18 at 3pm in the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot.

Winners of the International Chamber Competition Hamburg in 2009, the Almere International Chamber Music Competition in 2011, the 2012 Wigmore Hall London International String Quartet Competition, and the 2014 Osaka International Chamber Music Competition, the Arcadia Quartet (formed in 2006 while students at the Gheorghe Dima Music Academy in Romania) is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most exciting string quartets of their generation.

With a busy international concert schedule taking them across Europe, they will perform in Newton Abbot as part of their UK 2018 tour.

The Arcadia Quartet have chosen to perform works of enormous contrast, encompassing wit and humour, lyric beauty, serenity, light-heartedness and stark intensity: in fact, the whole gamut of emotions. It will indeed be a concert to entertain and stimulate.

Their programme features Haydn’s Quartet No 30 in E flat (‘The Joke’), Borodin’s Quartet No 2 in D, and Shostakovich’s Eighth Quartet in C minor (‘Dresden’).

Tickets: Members £10: Non-Members, £13 in advance, £15 on door (students £2, accompanied children free, subject to availability) can be obtained in advance from Newton Abbot Tourist Centre, or on the door.

For further information, and membership details, please visit www.nadsa.co.uk or phone 01626 368318.

Philip R Buttall





