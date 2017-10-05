Autumn Serenade – favourites from operas & musicals in aid of the MS Society

0 0

Most of us give to a specific charity when it has touched our lives in some way.

Local singing teacher and soprano Catherine Hamilton said: “I’m organising a concert with friends to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, something that’s close to my heart, as I lost my aunt to the condition, and have acquaintances, even students, who are living with its many frightening symptoms so courageously!”

Catherine has called her event Autumn Serenade and, while it doesn’t take place until Saturday October 28 at 7.30pm, in the Sherwell Centre, Plymouth University campus, Catherine would like to see as many people there as possible for what should be a lovely evening’s music-making.

Catherine’s friends on the night need little introduction, as they are both well known to local audiences.

With mezzo-soprano Alison Kettlewell, and Anthony Seddon at the piano, Catherine will be performing a variety of numbers ranging from sacred music by Vivaldi and César Franck, operatic arias and duets from Mozart, Bizet, Puccini and others, to well-known items from the musicals.

The ticket price (£15 / £10 students) includes a glass of wine or soft drink, and proceeds are in aid of the MS Society.

Further information and tickets are available by phoning 01752 254613, or emailing concertserenade@gmail.com

Catherine Hamilton (soprano), Alison Kettlewell (mezzo-soprano), with Anthony Seddon (piano)

Saturday October 28 at 7.30pm – Sherwell Centre, Plymouth University

Philip R Buttall





