Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Last Night of the Christmas Proms’ to get festivities in full swing at the Great Hall Exeter

Wednesday December 20 in the Great Hall, Exeter University at 7.30pm

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, together with popular guest-conductor Pete Harrison, will present an evening of seasonal classics and hits from shows at the Great Hall, Exeter on Wednesday 20 December at 7.30pm.

Joining them from the London stages will be talented singers Annie Skates and James Spilling for a Christmas concert with a distinct Broadway flavour.

The programme includes a selection of hits from shows such as Chicago, Funny Girl, Cats, Les Misérables and Sunset Boulevard. With Christmas classics such as Winter Wonderland, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Jingle Bells, everyone will well and truly be getting into the Christmas spirit. Two Christmas hits from the 1970’s are sure to get the audience singing along: Wizzard’s I Wish it Could be Christmas Everyday and Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody.

West End stars Annie Skates and James Spilling will be joining the Orchestra as soloists. Annie is probably best known for her role as Vocal coach for Simon Cowell’s team on ITV’s ’The X Factor’ and as a singer she appears regularly on TV and in concert.

James has starred in a number of West End Musicals and National Tours including Sweeny Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and Chess as well as singing on many broadcasts for BBC Radio 2.

Both singers make a welcome return to the BSO as they join Pete Harrison and the full Orchestra for a selection of show-stopping hits from Broadway and the West End.

Conductor Pete Harrison works extensively in London’s West End as well as being a regular guest conductor with the BSO, since making his debut with the Orchestra in 2005.

He has conducted high profile shows including Lautrec and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, whilst his appearances with the BSO have included the stunning ‘Queen Symphonic Spectacular’ at Meyrick Park in August 2017 and the ever popular ‘Heroes & Legends’ film music concerts, as well as leading Inspiration Choir Southampton, which will give its Christmas concert with the BSO at Southampton’s O2 Guildhall on Sunday 17 December.

With wonderful festive music and a beautifully decorated concert hall this year’s concert promises to be a fun-packed evening for all the family, wrapped up with a sprinkling of magic and sparkle, which will start the Christmas festivities in spectacular style.

Ticket Prices: £40 / £34 / £26 / £22 / £16

To Book Tickets: Please visit BSOlive.com or visit or call the Exeter Northcott Theatre on 01392 726363

