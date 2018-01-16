Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s Triumph and Passion concert comes to Exeter

0 4

Friday 26 January 2018

Great Hall, University of Exeter at 7.30pm

On Friday 26 January 2018, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, under guest conductor Mikhail Tatarnikov, will perform a concert filled with triumph and passion. The programme features works by Khachaturian, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky.

This concert is presented by John Brunning from Classic FM.

Joining the BSO to perform Shostakovich’s piano concerto No.2 is acclaimed pianist Boris Giltburg. In 2013 Boris won first prize at the Queen Elisabeth Competition which catapulted his career to a new level.

He has performed with numerous orchestras including the Philharmonia Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and the Israel Philharmonic and is a regular guest soloist with the BSO.

Shostakovich’s second piano concerto was written as a birthday present for his nineteen year old son, himself an accomplished pianist. Piano Concerto No.2 stands miles apart from many of Shostakovich’s other work in its sense of freedom and abandon. It is an unrestrained delight from start to finish, either side of the famous, soulful and heart wrenching adagio are two vivacious moments, both full of style and an overwhelming sense of fun.

The initial reaction to Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.5 was muted, at best. After his death, however, the work grew in popularity and both audiences and critics acknowledged Tchaikovsky’s great skill as an orchestrator and now it is one of his most famous pieces.

Symphony No.5 is a journey from darkness and despair into light and triumph, accomplished partly through a recurring motto theme, which appears in a different guise throughout, and partly by the musical character of the individual movements.

Khachaturian’s ballet Spartacus, follows the exploits of the leader of the slave uprising, Spartacus, against the Romans; although the plot of the ballet takes considerable liberties with historical record.

Khachaturian’s sensual adagio marks the moment of the ballet where Spartacus can enjoy a moment of celebration and peace from persecution by the Romans. This perennial favourite is one of the best loved themes ever written because of its beautiful melodies. It’s used in many a love scene and famously in The Onedin Line.

Ticket Prices: £40-£16

To Book Tickets: Please visit BSOlive.com or visit or call the Exeter Northcott Theatre Box Office on 01392 726363

