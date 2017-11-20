Brent Singers
Classical with Philip R Buttall

Brent Singers Christmas Concert offers something slightly different

Saturday December 9 at 7.30pm in St Petroc’s Church, South Brent

This year’s Brent Singers Christmas Concert on 9th December at 7.30pm in St.Petroc’s Church, South Brent is taking a slightly different form.

Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols will be sung by the sopranos and altos, while the tenors and basses will give the first performance of Philip Arkwright’s new A Medieval Sequence. There will also be some traditional Christmas carols to sing.

The performance will be conducted by Philip Arkwright, the choir’s director of music, with Megan Garity (harp), Richard Lea (organ), and Louise Hardy (soprano soloist).

Entry is free with a retiring collection, and refreshments will be served. Further details are available on 01752 892703

 

Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
