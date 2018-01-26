BSO Change Makers project announces appointment of its Young Composer-in-Association Lucy Hale

0 4

The BSO is delighted to welcome Lucy Hale as the BSO Change Makers Young Composer-in-Association. BSO Change Makers officially launched in June 2017, when the Orchestra welcomed James Rose, a disabled conductor, as he started his new role in preparation for creating, developing and directing a new professional disabled-led ensemble.

The BSO Change Makers Young Composer-in-Association will work alongside James in helping to develop repertoire for the new BSO ensemble.

The 18-month Change Makers project is hosted by BSO Participate’s Rising Talent, which provides an important pathway for emerging talent in classical music.

Lucy is currently studying a Master’s degree in Composition at the Royal Northern College of Music. Lucy has composed works for dance and film, as well as having some of her works recorded by Juice Vocal Ensemble and members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

“I’m very happy to be selected, the programme starts in January and continues until at least November. I’m looking forward to working with the ensemble as it gets off the ground and writing new repertoire; it’s really exciting,” said Lucy.

Part of Lucy’s role as the BSO Change Makers Young Composer-in-Association will see her working closely with Alexander Campkin, BSO Change Makers Composer-in-Residence.

Lucy will have the opportunity to explore compositional approaches with Alexander and the ensemble, as they develop together to understand how to write for the ensemble and incorporate players specific access requirements.

As the BSO Change Makers Young Composer-in-Association, Lucy will be working closely with James, Alexander, the Change Makers ensemble and the BSO Participate team, as well as writing commissioned works and attending workshops run by James and Alexander.

This project puts diversity at the forefront as it is an opportunity to promote diversity within the orchestral music sector and the wider society as a whole, continuing the BSO’s mission to make its music accessible to the widest possible audiences across the region.

James Rose, BSO Change Maker/ Conductor said: “I am delighted that Lucy will be joining us as the BSO Change Makers Young Composer-in-Association.

“Lucy’s passion and enthusiasm will make her an excellent addition to the Change Makers team and I look forward to working with her throughout this project.”

This project has been made possible thanks to a funding award from Arts Council England’s (ACE) Change Makers fund, which aims to address the under-representation of black, minority ethnic and disabled people in the arts, as well as a significant donation from two private donors.

James will lead the new Change Makers ensemble in a series of public performances and workshops to disabled and non-disabled young people and adults held at special schools and venues across the South and South West.

The aim of both performances and workshops is to inspire young people and adults with disabilities to have the self-belief that it is possible to become a professional musician with dedication and practice.

Through Change Makers, the BSO will become the first Symphony Orchestra in the world to have a professional disabled-led ensemble as a core part of its activities.

