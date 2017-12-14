The BSO’s ‘Heroes and Monsters’ concert brings the magic of Hollywood to Exeter

0 0

Thursday 15 February 2018

Exeter University’s Great Hall



On Thursday 15 February in Exeter University’s Great Hall at 7.30pm, the full power of Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, under guest conductor Pete Harrison, is once again unleashed in a concert packed full of stirring and epic soundtracks from the silver screen.

This concert features music from films with monsters galore, whether they be prehistoric dinosaurs, giant beasts from the jungle or the deep, supernatural creatures of the night or psychopathic killers. Well known to BSO audiences, Pete made a name for himself conducting a number of West End Shows, including Crazy for You, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Lautrec.

With a career spanning of six decades, John Williams has composed some of the most popular and recognisable film scores in cinematic history. One of Williams’ most iconic film scores is for Steven Spielberg’s 1975 thriller film Jaws. The main ‘Shark’ theme, a simple alternating pattern of two notes, was described by Williams as “grinding away at you, just as a shark would do, instinctual, relentless, unstoppable” and has become a classic piece of suspense music that is synonymous with approaching danger.

The other John Williams’ pieces being played in this concert are film scores from Harry Potter, Dracula, Tintin and Jurassic Park.

‘The Murder’ is the cinematic score written and composed by Bernard Herrmann for Alfred Hitchcock’s horror-thriller film Psycho. The music plays a supporting role in Psycho, particularly in the famous ‘shower scene’ where Janet Leigh’s character Marion Crane is murdered.

Originally, Hitchcock wanted the sequence to play without music, but Herrmann insisted that he try it with the score he’d composed.

Afterwards Hitchcock agreed that it vastly intensified the scene and now it is impossible to think of this iconic scene without Herrmann’s music.

The music for The Lord of the Rings film series was composed, orchestrated, conducted and produced by Howard Shore. The scores became the most successful of Shore’s career, earning him three Oscars, two Golden Globes and three Grammys. Shore’s music for The Lord of the Rings is often considered to represent the greatest achievement in the history of film music because of the length of the score, size of the staged forces, unusual instrumentation, the featured soloists and the multitude of musical styles and the number of leitmotifs woven throughout the composition.

Other titles featured in this concert include: The Mummy, Silence of the Lambs, King Kong, Super 8, The Abyss, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Ring and Gremlins.

If you’re under 18, you can watch this BSO concert for just £1! This offer is open to all young persons under 18 for most main season concerts, but children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Proof of age may be required when booking.

Kids for a Quid tickets can be purchased by phone or in person at the venue box office.

Ticket Prices: £40-£16

To book Tickets: Please visit BSOlive.com or visit or call the Exeter Northcott Theatre Box Office on 01392 726363

Philip R Buttall





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



