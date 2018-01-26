The BSO’s Notes of Nostalgia concert comes to Exeter

0 4

Thursday 26 April 2018 at 7.30pm

Exeter Cathedral



Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, under guest conductor James Feddeck, will perform its ‘Notes of Nostalgia’ concert at Exeter Cathedral on Thursday 26 April.

This concert programme will feature Britten’s Four Seas Interludes, Strauss’ Tod und Verklärung and Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.

Joining the BSO to perform Dvořák’s Cello Concerto will be acclaimed cellist Daniel Müller-Schott, described by the Sunday Times as “one of the finest cellists before the public today”.

Daniel has performed with numerous world class orchestras including Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra and Berliner Philharmoniker. Daniel has delighted audiences for two decades with his energetic interpretations and winning personality, making his concerts a memorable experience.

Dvořák wrote his Cello Concerto at the of his three year contract in New York. As such this piece reflects some of his American experiences but at the same time is filled with the spirit of his beloved Bohemia where he longed to return.

This concerto contains some of Dvořák’s most memorable melodies as well as one of the loveliest horn solos. By placing the solo cello into a variety of constantly changing instrumental combinations the result is most delicate and translucent.

Richard Strauss began composing Tod und Verklärung, ‘Death and Transfiguration’, in the later summer of 1888 and completed the work in November 1889.

After attending a performance of Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, Strauss was inspired to compose this piece, a tone poem that pays homage to the opera.

The work describes the last hours of an artist who has aimed to achieve the highest ideals, with important themes reappearing throughout in different guises representing the different stages of his life’s journey.

Benjamin Britten’s first opera, Peter Grimes tells the story of a fisherman in Aldeburgh on England’s Eastern Coast who is pushed to self-destruction by the townspeople after the accidental, but mysterious, deaths of two of his apprentices.

In the opera, the Sea Interludes are scene changes, brilliantly realised portraits of the sea and its many faces, as well as a subtle psychological primer on the deep questions posed in the opera itself.

