From the golden age of the Arabian Empire to Fantasia: NADSA concerts in their 72nd season

There’s still time to catch the remaining concerts in Newton Abbot’s NADSA series, now in their 72nd Seaon:



Saturday 21st October 2017 at 7.30 pm Performing Arts Centre, Teignmouth Community School

Chroma Chamber Ensemble Violin, Cello & Harp

Saint-Saens Fantaisie for Violin & Harp, Op. 124

Debussy Deux Romances, L65 – Meìlodies arr.for Cello & Piano by Ronchini

Ibert Trio for Violin, Cello & Harp (1943/44)

Saint-Saens 2 Romances for Cello & Piano arranged for Cello & Harp

Henriette Renieì Trio for Violin, Cello & Harp

Friday 17th November 2017 at 7.30 pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot

Joglaresa 5 Vocalists with unusual folk instruments.

“The Enchantress of Seville”

Songs, and a few instrumental pieces from Moorish Spain when, as Europe struggled to emerge from the Dark Ages, the Arabian empire enjoyed a golden age of creativity. Included are, Arabic songs from as early as 1091, songs of Sephardic Jews and motets from the Convent of Las Huelgas.

Sunday 21st January 2018 at 3.00 pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot

Pomegranate Piano Trio Violin, Cello & Piano

Haydn Keyboard Trio No. 29 in E flat, HobXV/29

Smetana Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15

Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat, Op. 97 “Archduke”

Sunday 18th February 2018 at 3.00pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot

Arcadia String Quartet

Haydn String Quartet No 30 in E flat, HobIII/38 “The Joke”

Borodin String Quartet No.2 in D (1885)

Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op.110 “Dresden”

Friday 16th March 2018 at 7.30 pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot

Clare Hammond Piano

Haydn Fantasia in C HobXVII/4

Finnis New Composition

Schubert 4 Impromptus, D899

Beethoven Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109

Scriabin Sonata No. 2 in C sharp minor, Op. 19 “Sonate-Fantaisie”

Stravinsky 3 Movements from Petrushka for Piano (1921)

Friday 20th April 2018 at 7.30 pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot

Lesley Hatfield Violin Huw Watkins Piano

Prokofiev 5 Melodies for Violin & Piano, Op. 35b

Watkins Spring for Violin & Piano (2015)

Beethoven Sonata for Violin & Piano No. 5 in F, Op. 24 “Spring”

Schumann 3 Romances for Oboe (Violin, Clarinet) & Piano, Op. 94

Ravel Sonata for Violin & Piano in G (1923/27

(image: Pomegranate Piano Trio)





