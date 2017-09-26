From the golden age of the Arabian Empire to Fantasia: NADSA concerts in their 72nd season

There’s still time to catch the remaining concerts in Newton Abbot’s NADSA series, now in their 72nd Seaon:
Saturday 21st October 2017 at 7.30 pm Performing Arts Centre, Teignmouth Community School
Chroma Chamber Ensemble Violin, Cello & Harp
Saint-Saens Fantaisie for Violin & Harp, Op. 124
Debussy Deux Romances, L65 – Meìlodies arr.for Cello & Piano by Ronchini
Ibert Trio for Violin, Cello & Harp (1943/44)
Saint-Saens 2 Romances for Cello & Piano arranged for Cello & Harp
Henriette Renieì Trio for Violin, Cello & Harp
Friday 17th November 2017 at 7.30 pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot
Joglaresa 5 Vocalists with unusual folk instruments.
“The Enchantress of Seville”
Songs, and a few instrumental pieces from Moorish Spain when, as Europe struggled to emerge from the Dark Ages, the Arabian empire enjoyed a golden age of creativity. Included are, Arabic songs from as early as 1091, songs of Sephardic Jews and motets from the Convent of Las Huelgas.
Sunday 21st January 2018 at 3.00 pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot
Pomegranate Piano Trio Violin, Cello & Piano
Haydn Keyboard Trio No. 29 in E flat, HobXV/29
Smetana Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15
Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat, Op. 97 “Archduke”
Sunday 18th February 2018 at 3.00pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot
Arcadia String Quartet
Haydn String Quartet No 30 in E flat, HobIII/38 “The Joke”
Borodin String Quartet No.2 in D (1885)
Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op.110 “Dresden”
Friday 16th March 2018 at 7.30 pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot
Clare Hammond Piano
Haydn Fantasia in C HobXVII/4
Finnis New Composition
Schubert 4 Impromptus, D899
Beethoven Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109
Scriabin Sonata No. 2 in C sharp minor, Op. 19 “Sonate-Fantaisie”
Stravinsky 3 Movements from Petrushka for Piano (1921)
Friday 20th April 2018 at 7.30 pm Courtenay Centre Newton Abbot
Lesley Hatfield Violin Huw Watkins Piano
Prokofiev 5 Melodies for Violin & Piano, Op. 35b
Watkins Spring for Violin & Piano (2015)
Beethoven Sonata for Violin & Piano No. 5 in F, Op. 24 “Spring”
Schumann 3 Romances for Oboe (Violin, Clarinet) & Piano, Op. 94
Ravel Sonata for Violin & Piano in G (1923/27
