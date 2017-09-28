Delbridge weekend of music making

0 1

Concert pianist and organist Jonathan Delbridge will be returning to Cornwall in October to perform a series of concerts.

Jonathan Delbridge is well-known for his exciting and varied concert programmes on both piano and organ. He performs at venues throughout the UK including the Royal Albert Hall, York Minster and Norwich Cathedral. Jonathan moved from Cornwall to Somerset in 2015 but still regularly returns to do concerts.

Riverside Church in Looe will be the venue for a concert on 20th October at 7.30pm. Jonathan will be putting the church’s digital organ through its paces in a programme to include Bach’s famous Toccata and Fugue in D minor as well as works by Handel, Mendelssohn and Elgar. He will also be joined by flautist Samantha Rowe.

On Saturday 21 October at 7.30pm, Jonathan will be exploring a programme of English piano music at the Sterts Theatre which will include a piece by local composer Steven Lunn. Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) and can be booked at sterts.co.uk. Booking early is recommended as seating is limited at the venue.

Violinist Jake Loewendahl and cellist Olivia Loewendahl will join Jonathan in a programme of music at Menheniot Methodist Church on Sunday 22 October at 3pm.

For further details on all Jonathan’s future concerts, visit jonathandelbridge.com.

(image: Jonathan Delbridge at the organ of London’s Royal Albert Hall)

Philip R Buttall





