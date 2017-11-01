Devon Baroque: the county’s musical jewel in the crown

Devon Baroque
Great Hall, Dartington – Sunday October 29
Devon Baroque first saw the light of day at Dartington, and has since gone on to become the county’s musical jewel in the crown.
Indeed it is the only essentially Devon-based ensemble that can hold its own with similar outfits throughout the UK, and even beyond.
On Sunday it returned to its spiritual home – the magnificent setting of the Great Hall – for a quite superb afternoon concert entitled: Musical Battles, and the Trumpet, Naturally …
You can read my full review here at Seen and Heard International.
