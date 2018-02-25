Divertimento Flute and String Quartet in Plymouth for Jeanie Moore’s 25th International Concert Series 2018

Google+ 0 4

Sunday April 15 in The Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Plymouth, at 3pm

The next recital in Jeanie Moore’s 25th International Concert Series 2018 takes place in the ballroom of The Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Plymouth on the afternoon of Sunday April 15, at 3pm.

The Divertimento String Quartet is a well-established and well-travelled Totnes-based ensemble, under the direction of cellist Vicky Evans.

On this occasion one of the two violins will be replaced by flautist Judith in a programme to include Mozart’s Flute Quartet in D, K285, Andrzej Panufnik’s Hommage à Chopin Haydn’s Quartet in C, Op 5 No 6, and ends with Rossini’s bright and cheerful Quartet in G

Divertimento Ensemble brings together some of the finest professionals around. It is a flexible-sized group of musicians that perform major works of chamber music with players who love the repertoire.

The Ensemble gives concerts with a variety of different sizes of chamber groups, from Quartets to Octets for strings, and with works like the Schubert Octet and Beethoven Septet which include wind instruments.

Judith Hall is Divertimento Ensemble’s highly-acclaimed flautist, with whom they lay together frequently, and enjoy exploring the varied repertoire for this combination of instruments. Judy will be joined by Mary Eade (violin), Andrew Gillett (viola), and Vicky Evans (cello).

Tickets (£15) are available from The Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Millbay Road, Plymouth, Devon PL1 3LG Tel01752 275850 / email info@thedukeofcornwall.co.uk – and at www.wegottickets.com/events/428610

Philip R Buttall





