Divertimento String Quartet concert tour in January and February

Director of Totnes-based Divertimento writes: We are about to embark on our quartet tour over the next few weeks and I and I am writing to remind you all of the dates and venues in the hope that you will be able to join us at one of them.

Please could you help me to spread the word about these performances? If you know of anybody else who might be interested, perhaps you could let them know.

In these upcoming concerts the programme begins with a delightful and imaginative quartet by Boccherini, a prolific composer who was a contemporary of Haydn.

The Hungarian Kodaly spent years collecting folk music, which he incorporated in much of his music. This second string quartet is full of exciting rhythms and expressive melodies. Verdi’s Ave Maria is the brief and beautiful aria that Desdemona’s sings in the opera Otello.

The hallmarks of Tchaikovsky’s compositional style are evident from the outset of his 1st string quartet – a soft, mesmeric rhythmic idea filled out with subtle harmonic shifts, which is truly one of the most memorable of all quartet beginnings. This superb quartet is a fine example of his brilliant compositional skills and use of Russian folk tunes.

For those of you don’t already know us, our players are Mary Eade & Lindsay Braga – violins; Andrew Gillett – viola; Vicky Evans – cello

‘Divertimento String Quartet have an enthusiastic group of followers who enjoy the fine quality of their performances, the informal approach and the way they share their thoughts and ideas about the music they are playing.’

Saturday 27th January, 3pm – Lustleigh Village Hall

Tickets £10

• Children free.

From Lustleigh Dairy,

Will Carnell 01647 277270,

or at the door

Sunday 28th January, 4pm – Matthews Hall, Topsham

Tickets £12 on the door, £10 in advance from The Topsham Bookshop, 27 Fore St, Topsham 01392-877895

• Under-18s free of charge

Saturday 3rd February, 7.30pm – Sherwell United Church, Plymouth

Tickets £13 in advance or £15 at the door

• Children & students free

from Divertimento 01803 863677

enquiries@divertimento.uk.com

Sunday 4th February, 3pm – St John’s Church, Totnes

Tickets £12

• Children & students free,

from Divertimento 01803 863677;

Drift Records, 103 High Street,

Totnes, 01803 866828

or at the door

Saturday 10th February, 3pm – Kingsbridge Methodist Church

Tickets £12 from

Kingsbridge Tourist Information,

Divertimento 01803 863677

or at the door

Future dates for your diary:

Saturday 21st April – Lustleigh

Sunday 22nd April – Topsham

Saturday 28th April – Tavistock

Sunday 29th April – Totnes

Saturday 5th May – Plymouth

Sunday 6th May – Kingsbridge

Philip R Buttall





