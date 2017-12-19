Divertimento String Quartet Programme – Spring 2018

0 0

Divertimento String Quartet promoter, and cellist, Vicky Evans writes: ‘Dear Friends, as we arrive at the last few short days of the year, we thought you might like to look ahead to the New Year and join us for our next series of concerts, the first one being only just over a month away! This is our Spring 2018 programme’:

Boccherini – Op 33 in G min

Kodaly – String Quartet no2, Op 10

Verdi – Ave Maria from Otello

Tchaikovsky – String Quartet no1 in D Op 11

Saturday January 27 – Lustleigh Village Hall, 3pm

Tickets £10, children free. From Lustleigh Dairy, Will Carnell 01647 277270 or at the door

Sunday January 28 – The Matthews Hall, Topsham, 4pm

Tickets £12 on the door, £10 (under 18’s free of charge) in advance from The Topsham Bookshop, 27 Fore St, Topsham 01392 877895

Saturday February 3 – Sherwell United Church, North Hill, Plymouth PL4 8ER, 7.30pm

This is a new venture into Plymouth! Tickets £13 in advance of £15 at the door (under 18’s free), from Divertimento 01803 863677, enquiries@divertimento.uk.com

Sunday February 4th – St John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes, 3pm

Tickets £12 (under 18’s free) from Divertimento 01803 863677; Drift Records, 103 High Street, Totnes 01803 866828, or at the door

Saturday February 17th – Kingsbridge Methodist Church, 3pm

Tickets £12 from Kingsbridge Tourist Information; Divertimento 01803 863677 or at the door

Vicky continues: ‘We very much hope that we will see you at one of our concerts, and that you might also be able to spread the word as widely as possible by sharing this email and/or the attached flyer with your friends and acquaintances in each area.

We also have posters and flyers for all the concerts, so if you feel able to help with distributing these in any way, do please get in touch so that we can send you copies. Thank you for all your support during 2017.

‘We have so enjoyed playing for you and getting to know you. Wishing you all a very merry Christmas and a happy and peaceful New Year! With best wishes from us all at Divertimento!’

