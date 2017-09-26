Divertimento String Quartet unveil exciting new programme for October

0 0

The Divertimento String Quartet, based in Totnes, have an exciting new programme in October, with five different performances on their tour.

Ludwig van Beethoven – String Quartet Op 18 no 4 in C minor,

Heitor Villa Lobos – String Quartet no 1

Maurice Ravel – String Quartet in F

All three of these works they are performing in were composed by young men. A most stimulating and varied programme beginning with Beethoven in dramatic minor key mood. Villa Lobos’s Quartet is in six short movements which take the form of a suite, alternating song and dance movements. Ravel’s Quartet, which he dedicated to his teacher Faure, is one of the greatest works in the string quartet repertoire. This is altogether a varied and easily approachable programme.

Friday 6th October, 7.30pm at St Werburgh’s Church, Wembury

Tickets £12, Students £5, Children free, from: Pamela Pinder (01752) 863304; Clive Jenkins 863348; Carol Steel 862602; Knighton Stores 862639, or at the door on the night.

Saturday 7th October, 3pm at Lustleigh Village Hall

Tickets £10 • Children free. From Lustleigh Dairy, Will Carnell 01647 277270, or at the door

Sunday 8th October, 4pm at St Margaret’s Church, Topsham

Tickets £12 on the door, £10 in advance from The Topsham Bookshop, 27 Fore St, Topsham 01392-877895, Under-18s free of charge

Sunday 15th October, 3pm at St John’s Church, Totnes.

Tickets £12 • Children & students free, from Divertimento 01803 863677; Drift Records, 103 High Street, Totnes, 01803 866828 or at the door

Sunday 22nd October, 3pm at Kingsbridge Methodist Church

Tickets £12 from Kingsbridge Tourist Information, Divertimento 01803 863677 or at the door

Philip R Buttall





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



