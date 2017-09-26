Divertimento String Quartet unveil exciting new programme for October

The Divertimento String Quartet, based in Totnes, have an exciting new programme in October, with five different performances on their tour.
Ludwig van Beethoven – String Quartet Op 18 no 4 in C minor,
Heitor Villa Lobos – String Quartet no 1
Maurice Ravel – String Quartet in F
All three of these works they are performing in were composed by young men. A most stimulating and varied programme beginning with Beethoven in dramatic minor key mood. Villa Lobos’s Quartet is in six short movements which take the form of a suite, alternating song and dance movements. Ravel’s Quartet, which he dedicated to his teacher Faure, is one of the greatest works in the string quartet repertoire. This is altogether a varied and easily approachable programme.
Friday 6th October, 7.30pm at St Werburgh’s Church, Wembury
Tickets £12, Students £5, Children free, from: Pamela Pinder (01752) 863304; Clive Jenkins 863348; Carol Steel 862602; Knighton Stores 862639, or at the door on the night.
Saturday 7th October, 3pm at Lustleigh Village Hall
Tickets £10 • Children free. From Lustleigh Dairy, Will Carnell 01647 277270, or at the door
Sunday 8th October, 4pm at St Margaret’s Church, Topsham
Tickets £12 on the door, £10 in advance from The Topsham Bookshop, 27 Fore St, Topsham 01392-877895, Under-18s free of charge
Sunday 15th October, 3pm at St John’s Church, Totnes.
Tickets £12 • Children & students free, from Divertimento 01803 863677; Drift Records, 103 High Street, Totnes, 01803 866828 or at the door
Sunday 22nd October, 3pm at Kingsbridge Methodist Church
Tickets £12 from Kingsbridge Tourist Information, Divertimento 01803 863677 or at the door
Philip R Buttall
