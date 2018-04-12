Divertimento’s upcoming Devon Dates for the Diary

Sunday April 15 at The Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Plymouth, at 3pm
Divertimento Flute Quartet combines with internationally-renowned flautist Judith Hall in Jeanie Moore’s 25th International Concert Series 2018, in a programme of Flute Quartets by Mozart, Haydn, Rossini and Panufnik.
Tickets (£15) are available from 01752 275850, and at the door.
Their next string quartet series begins soon after, at the end of next week, with a programme of quartets by Haydn, Gurney, Mendelssohn and Brahms, in all but the Topsham and Tavistock concerts (details below).
Saturday April 21 in Lustleigh Village Hall, at 3pm
Tickets (£10 • Children free) are available from Lustleigh Dairy, from Will Carnell on 01647 277270, or at the door
Sunday April 22 in St Margaret’s Church, Topsham, at 4pm
Tickets (£12 on the door, or £10 in advance, under-18s free) are available from The Topsham Bookshop, 27 Fore St, Topsham 01392-877895
This programme again features Divertimento Flute Quartet, with Judith Hall, in music by Mozart, Panufnik and Rossini in the first half, and a Brahms String Quartet after the interval.
Saturday April 28 in St Eustachius Church, Tavistock, at 7.30pm.
For this programme, Divertimento String Quartet will be joined by Vocal Accord. The Quartet will play movements by Haydn, Brahms, Mendelssohn, and Ravel, while Vocal Accordperform a selection of unaccompanied pieces, as well as Mozart’s Ave Verum accompanied by the quartet.
Tickets (£12), available at the door, or in advance from Miller Town and Country, Tavistock 01822 617243 – enquiries@millertc.co.uk
Sunday April 29 in St John’s Church, Totnes, at 3pm
Tickets (£12 • Children & students free), are available from Divertimento 01803 863677, Drift Records, 103 High Street, Totnes, 01803 866828, or at the door
Saturday May 5 in Sherwell United Church, Plymouth, at 7.30pm
Tickets (£13 in advance or £15 at the door • Children & students free) are available from Divertimento 01803 863677, or enquiries@divertimento.uk.com
Sunday May 6 in Kingsbridge Methodist Church, at 3pm
Tickets (£12) from Kingsbridge Tourist Information, Divertimento 01803 863677, or at the door
Further information and full details from Vicky Evans at Divertimento
image: Divertimento Quartet with Judy Hall (inset)
Philip R Buttall
Philip Buttall
Latest posts by Philip Buttall (see all)
- Divertimento’s upcoming Devon Dates for the Diary - April 12, 2018
- Stylish ensemble to bring Totnes concert series to a close - April 3, 2018
- South West Philharmonia comes to Saltash - April 3, 2018