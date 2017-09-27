Early Music in the South West

A run down of the Early Music events throughout the South West
October
Sunday 1 at 3pm
The Silk Mill Studios, Merchants Barton, Frome BA11 1PT
Treasures of the Early Baroque
Musicke in the Ayre: Din Ghani, Jane Hunt with Philippa Neaverson and Maria Danishver
Solos, duets & trios by Luzzaschi, Monteverdi, Strozzi, Lambert, Notari & Frescobaldi and instrumental interludes by Piccinini & Foscarini.
Tickets £8 (£5 under 18s) or in advance from artsandmusic
Friday 13 at 7.30pm (Priority booking only)
St. Paul’s Church, Tiverton
Sounds Baroque – ‘Casanova’s Conquest’
An operatic entertainment inspired by the alleged adventures of Giacomo Girolamo Casanova (1725 – 1798)
Ticket prices: £28, £25, `£18, £12 (restricted view), half price for children and students aged 30 and under from Two Moors Box Office 01392 665885
Two Moors
Saturday 14 at 7.30pm
Church of the Holy Cross, Crediton EX17 2AH
West Devon Chorale, Director: Michael Johnson, Organist: Christopher Moore
Choral Classics
Monteverdi: Gloria
Vivaldi: Beatus Vir
Lotti: Crucifixus
Kodaly: Missa Brevis
Tickets: £10, (£8 in advance), children and students £3 from admin@westdevonchorale.co.uk 01752 776479 or online at www.wegottickets.com/westdevonchorale
Wednesday 18 at 7.30pm
St Andrew’s Church, Ashburton TQ13 7DT
The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments
Jon Banks – santouri, gothic harp, percussion; Jean Kelly – gothic bray harp, triple harp; Alison McGillivray – violone, viola bastarda; Jon Nicholls – sound designer and composer; Clare Salaman – tromba marina, nyckelharpa
‘Sound House’ – an exploration of the magical sonic properties of 17th Century instruments
Tickets £8 – £22 from Two Moors Box Office, tel: 01392 665885 www.thetwomoorsfestival.co.uk
Saturday 21 at 7.30pm
St. Mary’s Church, High Street, Totnes
Convivio
A Royal Engagement
Music from Baroque composers working at the royal courts of Europe, in the first concert in a new collaboration with the Royal College of Music to bring their students and alumni to Totnes.
Tickets for non-members £14 (under 18s £5) at the door.
A Totnes Early Music Society concert.
TEMS
Sunday 22 at 6.30pm
Landulph Parish Church PL12 6NG
Landulph Festival
Rebekka Hartmann – violin and Caroline Bergius – harpsichord
Works by Bach, Fux, Vitali, Schnittke and Handel
Tickets £12 from www.landulphfestival.co.uk or Clare on 01752 848362
Sunday 29 at 3pm
The Great Hall, Dartington
Devon Baroque with Russell Gilmour (trumpet)
Musical Battles & the Trumpet, Naturally!
Andrea Falconieri: Battalia de Barabaso yerno Satanas
Telemann: Don Quixote
Fasch: Quadro Sonata in Bb
Torelli: Concerto for Trumpet in D
Biber: Battaglia à 10
JS Bach : Brandenburg Concerto No. 2
Tickets £18.50, students & under 18s £5, from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or Dartington
DB
November
Friday 17 at 7.30pm
The Courtenay Centre, Kingsteignton Road, Newton Abbot TQ12 2QA
Joglaresa 5: Vocalists with unusual folk instruments.
“The Enchantress of Seville”
Songs and instrumental pieces from Moorish Spain.
Tickets £13 or £15 on the door, students £2, accompanied children free, fromwww.nadsa.co.uk; Newton Abbot TIC 01626 215 667 or Dawlish TIC 01626 215.
Saturday 25 at 7.30pm
Buckfast Abbey TQ11 0EE
VOCES conducted by Martyn Warren
Directors Cut: celebrating the first 30 years of Voces
Choral music by Dufay, Byrd, Palestrina, Greene and others
Free admission & programme with retiring collection.
Open rehearsal in the afternoon 2.15 to 5.30pm
Sunday 26 at 7.30pm
Plymouth Guildhall
Plymouth Philharmonic Choir cond. Christopher Fletcher
Monteverdi: Vespers
Tickets £19, £17 in advance. U16s and students £5, from 01822 853791
www.plymouthphilchoir.org
December
Friday 1 at 7.30pm
United Free Church, Fore Street, Totnes
Rosafresca with Hayley Guest
Music from the Time of Ferdinand and Isabella
Songs from a magnificent collection of over 400 songs, the Palace Songbook of 1520.
Tickets £12 (under 18s £5) at the door or from the Dartington Box Office (01803 847070) or (www.dartington.org)
TEMS
