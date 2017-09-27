Early Music in the South West

0 4

A run down of the Early Music events throughout the South West

October

Sunday 1 at 3pm

The Silk Mill Studios, Merchants Barton, Frome BA11 1PT

Treasures of the Early Baroque

Musicke in the Ayre: Din Ghani, Jane Hunt with Philippa Neaverson and Maria Danishver

Solos, duets & trios by Luzzaschi, Monteverdi, Strozzi, Lambert, Notari & Frescobaldi and instrumental interludes by Piccinini & Foscarini.

Tickets £8 (£5 under 18s) or in advance from artsandmusic

Friday 13 at 7.30pm (Priority booking only)

St. Paul’s Church, Tiverton

Sounds Baroque – ‘Casanova’s Conquest’

An operatic entertainment inspired by the alleged adventures of Giacomo Girolamo Casanova (1725 – 1798)

Ticket prices: £28, £25, `£18, £12 (restricted view), half price for children and students aged 30 and under from Two Moors Box Office 01392 665885

Two Moors

Saturday 14 at 7.30pm

Church of the Holy Cross, Crediton EX17 2AH

West Devon Chorale, Director: Michael Johnson, Organist: Christopher Moore

Choral Classics

Monteverdi: Gloria

Vivaldi: Beatus Vir

Lotti: Crucifixus

Kodaly: Missa Brevis

Tickets: £10, (£8 in advance), children and students £3 from admin@westdevonchorale.co.uk 01752 776479 or online at www.wegottickets.com/westdevonchorale

Wednesday 18 at 7.30pm

St Andrew’s Church, Ashburton TQ13 7DT

The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments

Jon Banks – santouri, gothic harp, percussion; Jean Kelly – gothic bray harp, triple harp; Alison McGillivray – violone, viola bastarda; Jon Nicholls – sound designer and composer; Clare Salaman – tromba marina, nyckelharpa

‘Sound House’ – an exploration of the magical sonic properties of 17th Century instruments

Tickets £8 – £22 from Two Moors Box Office, tel: 01392 665885 www.thetwomoorsfestival.co.uk

Saturday 21 at 7.30pm

St. Mary’s Church, High Street, Totnes

Convivio

A Royal Engagement

Music from Baroque composers working at the royal courts of Europe, in the first concert in a new collaboration with the Royal College of Music to bring their students and alumni to Totnes.

Tickets for non-members £14 (under 18s £5) at the door.

A Totnes Early Music Society concert.

TEMS

Sunday 22 at 6.30pm

Landulph Parish Church PL12 6NG

Landulph Festival

Rebekka Hartmann – violin and Caroline Bergius – harpsichord

Works by Bach, Fux, Vitali, Schnittke and Handel

Tickets £12 from www.landulphfestival.co.uk or Clare on 01752 848362

Sunday 29 at 3pm

The Great Hall, Dartington

Devon Baroque with Russell Gilmour (trumpet)

Musical Battles & the Trumpet, Naturally!

Andrea Falconieri: Battalia de Barabaso yerno Satanas

Telemann: Don Quixote

Fasch: Quadro Sonata in Bb

Torelli: Concerto for Trumpet in D

Biber: Battaglia à 10

JS Bach : Brandenburg Concerto No. 2

Tickets £18.50, students & under 18s £5, from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or Dartington

DB

November

Friday 17 at 7.30pm

The Courtenay Centre, Kingsteignton Road, Newton Abbot TQ12 2QA

Joglaresa 5: Vocalists with unusual folk instruments.

“The Enchantress of Seville”

Songs and instrumental pieces from Moorish Spain.

Tickets £13 or £15 on the door, students £2, accompanied children free, fromwww.nadsa.co.uk; Newton Abbot TIC 01626 215 667 or Dawlish TIC 01626 215.

Saturday 25 at 7.30pm

Buckfast Abbey TQ11 0EE

VOCES conducted by Martyn Warren

Directors Cut: celebrating the first 30 years of Voces

Choral music by Dufay, Byrd, Palestrina, Greene and others

Free admission & programme with retiring collection.

Open rehearsal in the afternoon 2.15 to 5.30pm

Sunday 26 at 7.30pm

Plymouth Guildhall

Plymouth Philharmonic Choir cond. Christopher Fletcher

Monteverdi: Vespers

Tickets £19, £17 in advance. U16s and students £5, from 01822 853791

www.plymouthphilchoir.org

December

Friday 1 at 7.30pm

United Free Church, Fore Street, Totnes

Rosafresca with Hayley Guest

Music from the Time of Ferdinand and Isabella

Songs from a magnificent collection of over 400 songs, the Palace Songbook of 1520.

Tickets £12 (under 18s £5) at the door or from the Dartington Box Office (01803 847070) or (www.dartington.org)

TEMS

Philip R Buttall





