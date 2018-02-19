East Cornwall Bach Choir Annual Singing Day explores ‘The Armed Man’ to commemorate those who died in WWI

0 1

Saturday March 3

Liskeard Methodist Church at 11am

East Cornwall Bach Choir (ECBC) Singing Day organiser Sharon Lambert writes: ‘East Cornwall Bach Choir is delighted to announce that the work for our annual singing workshop for 2018 will be ‘The Armed Man – a Mass for Peace’. We chose this piece (composed in 1999 by the Welsh musician Karl Jenkins, b.1944), to commemorate the millions who died in the World War I, which ended 100 years ago this year.

All singers, from veterans to those just getting started, are warmly invited to join us for the Singing Day (Saturday 3rd March 2018) at Liskeard Methodist Church. Those less experienced can be paired with a choir-member ‘buddy’ who will help them get to grips with the music as the day progresses.

We will start at 11am, spending morning and afternoon sessions rehearsing (with breaks for lunch & tea!); then at 5.30pm there will be a public performance of the Mass – duration about 45 minutes.

We will be conducted by our musical director, Chris Howarth, accompanied by Jonathan Delbridge on the piano, plus two percussionists, and players of recorders, dulcian, trumpet and other instruments, to give rich and varied timbres throughout the piece.

Further details and an application form can be found on our website www.ecbc.co.uk, or you can telephone Sharon on 01752 846102. The costs of taking part are: Singers £18, FT Students £9 (including hire of copy), Audience tickets for the performance (at 5.30) £5.

We hope very much that you can join us for this splendid occasion, and that you may have friends/family who would like to come along and hear the results of our joint labours.’

Philip R Buttall





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



