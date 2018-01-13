Sparkling harp recital from Elizabeth-Jane Baldry at the Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Plymouth

0 0

Elizabeth-Jane Baldry – Harpist & Composer

Sunday February 18 in the Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Plymouth, at 3pm

Elizabeth-Jane Baldry presents a sparkling harp recital, taking her audience on an entertaining journey through the history of harp music.

She will perform captivating harp solos from five centuries. Refined Renaissance, glittering Baroque, naughty Victorian Fairies and contemporary music all find their way into her recital programme, interspersed with the stories behind the music – tales of romance, scandal and tragedy.

Her uniquely rich tone on the harp has graced several film/TV soundtracks and her performances have been broadcast on BBC Radios 2, 3 and 4 as well as German Radio, Japanese Radio, South African and Australian Classic FM, amongst other television and radio stations around the world. She is the world’s only silent movie harpist, creating riveting accompaniment to early film.

Elizabeth-Jane gives around one hundred performances a year, from formal recitals in historic houses or on specialist arts cruises to weddings and funerals.

Her compositions have been used by ITV, the BBC and by Irish, Japanese and Canadian film, radio and television. She has performed in the US to sold-out audiences, and in Italy at the Pordenone Silent Film Festival, the largest of its kind in the world.

This concert is in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

Tickets £14 available from:

The Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Millbay Road, Plymouth, Devon PL1 3LG (Tel: 01752 275850 / Email:info@thedukeofcornwall.co.uk)

www.wegottickets.com/event/426933

Philip R Buttall





