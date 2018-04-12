Celebrate 150 years of RAMM with EMG Symphony Orchestra at Exeter Cathedral

Google+ 0 4

Saturday April 28

Exeter Cathedral, at 7.30pm

On Saturday 28 April join EMG Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Leo Geyer at Exeter Cathedral for a sparkling evening of music to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Exeter’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum.

The concert features a programme inspired by the museum and its collections. The museum’s animal collections are brought to life with excerpts from Saint-Saens’ Carnival of the Animals, reimagined for full symphony orchestra by Leo Geyer, and Vaughan Williams’ The Wasps Overture.

Take a tour through the museum’s art galleries with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, and step back in time with Weber’s Der Freischutz Overture, an arrangement of which featured in the concert which took place to celebrate the opening of the museum in 1868.

The programme is completed with Silvestri’s music from Night at the Museum. This promises to be an evening not to be missed!

Tickets for this concert cost £16, £13, £11 and £9 (students and under-16s – £5 for non-premium seats) and are available from Exeter Tourist Information, Dix’s Field, Exeter, 01392 665885 (9.30am – 4.30pm, Monday – Saturday), online from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/432682 or on the door.

For more information about EMG Symphony Orchestra please visit www.emgsymphonyorchestra.org, find them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter.

Philip R Buttall