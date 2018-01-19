Holocaust Memorial Day commemorated with premiere of music by Devon composer

0 0

Mint Methodist Church, Exeter,

Sunday January 27 at 6pm

SHOAH, a Hebrew word meaning catastrophe or devastation, is the word used to describe the Holocaust when six million European Jews and millions of others were murdered by the Nazis during the Second World War.

It is also the title of a new work by Devon composer Philip Arkwright, Master of the Music at Buckfast Abbey, that will be performed by local choirs Brent Singers (of South Brent) and the choir of Cullompton Community College to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day 2018 in Exeter. This is held annually on 27th January as the day when the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated.

The performance will be at the Mint Methodist Church, Exeter at 6pm under the direction of Richard Lea of the Abbey with Philip himself on piano accompaniment. Entrance is free with a retiring collection.

For more information contact efpawson@gmail.com or at Devon Faith & Belief Forum.

The concert is supported by Devon County Council, Babcock, SACRE, The Diocese of Exeter and Exeter City Council.

The accompanying photo was taken by Classical Music Writer Philip R Buttall, during a recent visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial last August.

Philip R Buttall





