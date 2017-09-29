Isca Ensemble kicks off its new season of concerts

0 0

The new season of concerts by the Isca Ensemble opens with an exciting programme of classical works by Brahms and Sibelius.

It features the young and extremely talented violinist, Emmanuel Bach in a performance of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto. Emmanuel recently featured as soloist in a concert conducted by Maxim Vengerov and has just completed further studies and other concert engagements in Italy.

His previous performances at Sidmouth received high critical acclaim and it is with considerable pleasure that the orchestra has been able to secure Emmanuel for a return visit.

You are now able to book concert tickets online for all concerts through the orchestra’s website in addition to the normal booking arrangements at Paragon Books, 38 High Street, Sidmouth (tel. 01395 514516). You may also apply for tickets by post.

Tickets will be available at the door but it would be advisable to book early. Special provision is made for wheelchairs which can be positioned at the front of each side aisle.

Visit the relevant pages on the website for further details of all concerts and how to login to Ticket Source. There is no charge for the use of this new facility. The Box Office for the first concert on 25 November in Sidmouth Parish Church is now open

Isca Ensemble South West

Orchestral Concert – Sidmouth Parish Church

Saturday 25th November 2017 at 7.30pm

Brahms : Academic Festival Overture Op. 80

Sibelius : Violin Concerto Op. 47

Brahms : Symphony No 4 Op. 98

Philip R Buttall





