Jeanie Moore MVO: ‘Christmases Remembered’

From the age of 3, music has been a constant thread throughout Jeanie Moore’s life. After her early musical studies, which included piano and voice, Jeanie joined her husband in collecting and singing ballads from around the world.

In 1980, Jeanie commenced promoting international artistes in concerts for the YMCA.

Since 1993, she has been organising the International Concert Series, now held at The Duke of Cornwall Hotel.

Now in her 90th year, Jeanie presents her audience with fascinating and humorous stories of Christmases remembered, illustrated by a joyous kaleidoscope of music.

The concert supports work with young musicians through Plymouth Music Accord, and is part of the 24th International Concert Series 2017.

Tickets (£10) are available in advance from the Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Plymouth (01752 275850), and at the door.

Further details from www.jeaniemoore.co.uk, or by emailing jeanie@jeaniemooremvo.co.uk

 

Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
