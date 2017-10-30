Joglaresa
Classical with Philip R Buttall

Joglaresa: 5 vocalists with medieval folk instruments

Directed by Belinda Sykes, Professor of Medieval Music at London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire, Joglaresa (established in 1992) are, in the words of the Times, ‘… at the forefront of singers and instrumentalists whose study informs and shapes their imaginative recreation of medieval music making.’ And they will be performing in Devon

The Enchantress of Seville

As Europe struggled to emerge from the Dark Ages, the Arabian empire in Moorish Spain enjoyed a golden age of creativity. Included are Arabic songs from as early as 1091, songs of Sephardic Jews, and motets from the Convent of Las Huelgas.

This is the next event in the town’s prestigious NADSA series, taking place at Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot – Friday 17th November, 2017 at 7.30pm

Tickets: Members £10: Non-Members, £13 in advance, £15 on door (students £2, accompanied children free, subject to availability)
Outlets: www.nadsa.co.uk, Tourist Information Centres, on the door (on the night)

Membership enquiries: membership@nadsa.co.uk or telephone 01626 368318

 

Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
