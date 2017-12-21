Join Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra in Exeter to celebrate the New Year with some sparkling Strauss waltzes, marches and polkas

0 4

Tuesday 2 January 2018

Great Hall, Exeter

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra under its Young Conductor-in-Association, Victor Aviat, will perform works by the ‘Waltz King’, Johann Strauss at the Great Hall, Exeter on Tuesday 2 January, 3pm. Joining them to welcome in the New Year will be the Welsh born Soprano Rhian Lois.

The genius of Johann Strauss lay in his ability to take the popular salon music of Vienna in the early 19th century, with its emphasis on melody and dance rhythms, and convert it into music which not only became popular but evolved into high art.

His conducting talents, and that of his father before him, were of prime importance in achieving these aims. He wrote hundreds of waltzes, marches and polkas with the most famous of all, The Blue Danube Waltz, appearing in 1867.

It received a muted response from the audience, many of them wondering whether this masterpiece had overstretched the genre for which it was written. Also featured in this concert alongside The Blue Danube Waltz will be other favourites such as the Emperor Waltz, Annen Polka and Persian March.

Strauss’ most famous operetta, Die Fledermaus, was written over a two year period from 1873. The plot is farcical yet dramatically accessible; with mistaken identity, flirtation and a practical joke having unforeseen circumstances.

Furthermore, Die Fledermaus is also musically accessible; the Overture condenses the music of the operetta into just 8 minutes, as it is packed full of tunes which end up appearing during the action that follows.

As a quick Italian diversion, two of Puccini’s most beautiful arias are also included in the concert- Musetta’s Waltz from La Bohème and the immortal O Mio Babbino Caro from Gianni Schicci.

Welsh Soprano Rhian Lois studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, The Royal College of Music and the National Opera Studio. Rhian made her professional debut whilst still a student, singing Ivette in The Passenger for English National Opera.

She went on to become one of English National Opera’s Harewood Artists, performing roles such as Nerine in Medea, Atlanta inXerxes as well as Adele in Die Fledermaus. The BSO are delighted to be joined by Rhian for the New Year Johann Strauss Gala.

Ticket Prices: £40-£16 (concessions available)

To Book Tickets: Please visit BSOlive.com or visit or call the Exeter Northcott Theatre on 01392 726363

Philip R Buttall





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



