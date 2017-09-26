Musical Battles, and the Trumpet, Naturally… Devon Baroque with Russell Gilmour at Dartington

0 9

Devon Baroque return to Dartington after their summer break with a scintillating programme of music for String Orchestra and two stunning Concertos featuring the virtuoso musician Russell Gilmour on Natural Trumpet.

To play complex melodies on the natural trumpet (with no moving parts or valves) is an incomparable skill. This concert offers the chance to see and hear that skill close-up, with concertos for Trumpet interlaced with battle inspired music for strings, and Russell Gilmore reaching the peak of virtuosity in Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto no 2. Joining Russell will be oboist Hannah McLaughlin and recorder player Olwen Foulkes. The second concerto of the performance is Torelli’s Trumpet concerto in D – another tour de force!

Complementing the trumpet (historically a military instrument) repertoire are the Italian composer Falconieris’ Battalia de Barabosa yerno Santos (The battle of Barabosa the son-in-law of Satan!), and the Bohemian composer Biber’s Battaglia a 10. In addition Telemann’s Don Quixote for strings gives a more light-hearted battle scene as the eponymous anti-hero battles windmills and sheep!

A moment of peace will break out with the Quadro Sonata in Bb by Fasch for recorder, oboe, violin and continuo.

This concert is the third in a series in which Devon Baroque feature a Brandenburg Concerto. On February 18th next year they will perform Brandenburg Concerto no 3 for strings, and in 2019 Concerto no 1 and no 6 will complete the cycle.

Devon Baroque with Russell Gilmour, Natural Trumpet

“Musical Battles, and the Trumpet, Naturally…”

Great Hall, Dartington

Sunday, October 29, 2017. 3pm

Philip R Buttall





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



