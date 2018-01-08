Musical fun for everyone with the BSO’s Exeter Community Family Orchestra

0 7

Various Dates in 2018

The BSO’s Community Family Orchestra will be coming to Exeter this year to deliver a series of workshops for all the family. The family orchestra has been designed to bring families of all shapes and sizes to share the joy of making music with each other.

The Exeter Community Family Orchestra is run in partnership with the University of Exeter, with each session being led by BSO Associate Hugh Nankivell alongside BSO Musician Emma Welton.

These sessions give the chance for new musicians, and rusty ones alike, to work together, play together and create brand new pieces of music from scratch.

Inclusivity is key and the family orchestra is open to everyone. All ages, instruments and any musical standard are welcome, there are no auditions and you don’t even need your own instrument – just turn up and play on the handheld percussion provided, or sing! From experienced musicians, to those who have just started on an instrument, or never played before, all are welcome.

The Exeter Community Family Orchestras is delivered by the BSO’s Associates, a team of six multi-talented musicians working in the community to deliver the five distinct strands of work that make up Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s vibrant Learning and Participation programme, BSO Participate.

As part of the Resonate community engagement strand of work, the Family Orchestras bring people of all ages together to share the joy of creative, collaborative music-making in a fun, relaxed environment.

Exeter Community Family Orchestra Dates:

Sunday 28 January*, Sunday 11 February*, Sunday 4 March*, Sunday 17 March, Sunday 15 April, Sunday 29 April, Sunday 13 May, and Sunday 3 June

Times: 10.30am-12.30pm

Venues: Frank Oliver Hall, Kay House, Lower Argyll Road, Exeter, EX4 4RE

*University of Exeter’s Great Hall, Stocker Road, Exeter, EX4 4QB

Concert: Sunday 10 June

Venue: University of Exeter’s Great Hall, Stocker Road, Exeter, EX4 4QB

