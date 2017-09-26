Newly-formed Wandle Trio explore repertoire at Plymouth recital

The Wandle Trio is a newly-formed wind trio of three friends that have busy separate performing careers but have also worked together in various orchestras in the UK and abroad.
Individually the members all have considerable experience in the field of chamber music and that could be considered a first love for the three players.
This has seen them perform for many music clubs as members of bigger chamber groups or as individual soloists in their own right.
The Wandle Trio look forward to exploring further the repertoire that exists for flute, clarinet and bassoon and hope to expand upon the repertoire by commissioning current composers to write for the combination. Peter Cigleris, who grew up in Plymouth, directs from the clarinet.
A concert in the 24th International Concert Series 2017, presented by Jeanie Moore MVO
Programme
W.A. Mozart Overture to the Marriage of Figaro K. 492
Charles Koechlin Trio
Clive Jenkins Five Songs for Woodwind Trio
Walter Piston Three Pieces
Caspar Kummer Trio Op.32
The Wandle Trio
Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Plymouth
Sunday 8 October, 2017, at 3pm
