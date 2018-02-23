Rising star on upward trajectory, pianist Clare Hammond at Newton Abbot and District Society of Arts (NADSA)

Google+ 0 4

Friday March 16 at Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot at 7.30pm

NADSA’s next concert in the series features pianist Clare Hammon

Clare, having played the younger version of Dame Maggie Smith’s character in feature film ‘The Lady in the Van’, continues on her upward trajectory.

Acclaimed as a pianist of “amazing power and panache” (The Telegraph), Clare is recognised for the virtuosity and authority of her performances and has developed a “reputation for brilliantly imaginative concert programmes” (BBC Music Magazine, ‘Rising Star’). She won the Royal Philharmonic Society’s ‘Young Artist Award’, in recognition of outstanding achievements in 2015.

Following her double first in music from Cambridge University, and post-graduate studies at London’s Guildhall, she has maintained a busy national and international concert diary, with many highly acclaimed CDs en route: ‘flawless transparency and technique’, ‘vivid palette of musical colour’, ‘appealing delicacy’, ‘genuinely took my breath away’…..

The pieces Clare has chosen to perform in Newton Abbot should demonstrate these qualities: from the profound subtlety of Schubert’s Impromptus (composed in the final year of his life), through the transcendent sound-world of early Scriabin, to the dynamism and exuberance of Stravinsky’s Petrushka.

Tickets: Members £10: Non-Members, £13 in advance, £15 on door (students £2, accompanied children free, subject to availability)

Outlets / Further Information: www.nadsa.co.uk, Tourist Information Centres, and at the door (on the night)

Membership enquiries: membership@nadsa.co.uk or telephone 01626 368318

Becoming a Member now for next season, and setting up a Direct Debit, will allow you to pay Members’ ticket prices for the remaining concerts of this season.

Philip R Buttall





