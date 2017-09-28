October and November at Calstock Arts

0 3

Calsock Arts is a community arts centre housed in a converted chapel on the banks of the Tamar. The new season is in full swing, with some exciting events ahead.

Friday 29 September: Gallery Bar Special with Katie Kirk and Rick Williams

Songs of life, love and the Cornish landscape, featuring superb vocals and guitar by Katie and Rick.

Saturday 30 September: The Adventures of Andy Kershaw

Broadcaster, journalist and foreign correspondent Andy Kershaw has accumulated a wealth of experience and stories during his colourful life.

Friday 6 October:

Liane Carroll

Multi award winning singer-pianist Liane Carroll is one of the UK’s greatest musical treasures. A soulful, emotive singer, with breath-taking vocal virtuosity.

Saturday 7 October:

Jan Ravens – Difficult Woman

Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, Jan Ravens continues to delight audiences with her spot on impressions and political stamp on the world in her new show.

Friday 13 October:

Boo Hewerdine and Brooks Williams – State of the Union

Combining the mercurial talents of English songwriting legend Boo Hewerdine and acclaimed American Blues guitarist and songwriter Brooks Williams.

Wednesday 18 October:

Calstock Film – The Secret in Their Eyes (Juan José Campanella 2009) Cert 18.

Drama in which a retired legal counsellor hopes to find closure for one of his past unresolved homicide cases and for his unreciprocated love with his superior.

Thursday 19 October:

Malija – Mark Lockheart, Jasper Hoiby, Liam Noble

Three distinctive compositional voices, all hugely influential on the UK jazz scene, combine to form a unique sounding group.

Friday 27 October:

Richard Digance Golden Anniversary Tour

Thirty one albums, fourteen books, an audio book with Bill Bryson, three million YouTube hits, a Gold Award from The British Academy of Composers and a BAFTA Nomination have all happened along a fifty year career.

Thursday 2 November:

Finnish-Arabian Encounters

Music by Vivaldi, Handel, Ravel, Saint-Saens, Nielsen, Launis (UK premiere) and Sharara. Laura Virtanen – violin, Wessam Amin – oboe, Marko Hilpo – piano

Tuesday 7 November:

Martin Taylor and Alison Burns – Ella Fitzgerald at 100

On the centenary of Ella’s birth, multi-award winning guitarist Martin Taylor and jazz singer Alison Burns will be celebrating the Grammy-award winning collaboration between Ella and jazz guitarist Joe Pass.

Saturday 11 November:

Justin Moorhouse – People and Places

Everyone’s favourite northern charmer is back on the road and better than ever.

Thursday 16 November:

Dave O’Higgins Quartet

Sax maestro Dave’s quartet features Sebastiaan de Krom (drums), Geoff Gascoyne (bass) and Graham Harvey (piano), a band that loves to swing and draw on blues influences as well as jazz.

Saturday 18 November:

Jim Moray

Jim Moray has been at the forefront of a new movement in English traditional music.

Thursday 23 November:

Calstock Film

Talk to Her (Cert 15)

Oscar winning film from Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar.

Friday 24 November:

Gallery Bar Special with Helen Porter’s Jazz Divas

Calstock’s own jazz divas perform well loved standards accompanied by members of Calstock Jazz Club.

Saturday 25 November:

Gigspanner

A welcome return for Peter Knight, former fiddle player with Steeleye Span. Joined by Roger Flack on guitar and Sacha Trochet on percussion.

Coming next

Saturday 2 December:

Calstock Singers Christmas Concert

Friday 8 December:

Gallery Bar Special with The Sultans

Sunday 17 December:

Sunday Sessions with Just Friends

Doors usually open at 7pm, and programme starts at 8pm.Tickets can usually be booked online atwww.calstockarts.org or by phone on 01726 879500.

Calstock Arts can be contacted at mail@calstockarts.org or 01822 833183.

Calstock Arts

The Old Chapel

Sand Lane

Calstock

Cornwall PL18 9QX

Calstock Arts | Facebook | Twitter: @CalstockArts

(image: Katie Kirk and Rick Williams)

Philip R Buttall







Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



