Organ recital kicks off new series of lunchtime music events at Sherwell United Church

Thursday November 23 in Sherwell Church, North Hill, Plymouth at 1pm
A new series of lunchtime music events kicks off on Thursday 23 November 2017 with renowned local organist Richard Line at the keyboard.
He will be performing popular classics as well as showing off the organ’s capabilities, and explaining techniques of playing this complex and capable instrument.
Coffee will be served from 11.30am, light lunches from 12 to 1pm followed by the recital at Sherwell Church on North Hill, Plymouth. Entry is £5 with all proceeds going to Plymouth Foodbank.
For further details, please contact the Church Office on 01752 266163 (between 9.30am – 12 noon) – or email sherwellunitedchurch@btinternet.com
Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
