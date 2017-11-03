Plymouth Philharmonic Choir perform Monteverdi’s Vespers

0 0

Sunday November 26 in Plymouth Guildhall at 7.30pm

Monteverdi’s Vespers has been described as a ‘towering masterpiece’. It is intimate and grand, prayerful and dramatic, exalted and sensual – a dizzying array of textures and sonorities in brilliant instrumental writing, opulent choruses, and moving solo arias and duets.

In a truly impressive line-up, Plymouth Philharmonic Choir will be joined by no less than seven professional soloists; sopranos Cecilia Osmond and Esther Brazil, male-alto Simon Ponsford, tenors Ben Thapa and Robert Anthony Gardiner, and basses James Birchall and Richard Bannan.

When briefing the choir, conductor Christopher Fletcher said that Vespers showcase all of Monteverdi’s talents and provide a huge variety of his very best writing for both singers and instruments, with skilful intermingling of the two.

Advance tickets are £17; children under 16 £5. Some tickets may be available on the night (at £19) but it is advisable to book in advance.

Information as to where you can buy tickets can be found below, on the Plymouth Philharmonic Choir’s website www.plymouthphilchoir.org , or by calling the choir ticket-manager on 01822 618500 – they are also available from, The Framing Centre, 83 Hyde Park Rd, Plymouth, or Mainly Stationery, 38 Brook Street, Tavistock, and at www.wegottickets.com

Philip R Buttall





