Plymouth Symphony Orchestra welcomes pianist Alexander Ullman

Wednesday November 22 in Plymouth Guildhall at 7.30pm

Join Plymouth Symphony Orchestra for a programme of Brahms, Albinoni, Borodin and Rachmaninov, featuring pianist Alexander Ullman.

Borodin’s Prince Igor Overture opens the concert with its bold Russian themes, and oriental influences. In great contrast the second work is Albinoni’s Adagio in G minor.

This haunting melody, with its slow and solemn pace, originally written for organ and strings, is particularly well recognised having appeared in innumerable films and television programmes.

Young British pianist Alexander Ullman joins the orchestra for a performance of Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Alexander has performed widely in Europe, Asia and America and over the last year has returned to Wigmore Hall and made his debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Manchester Camerata.

Rachmaninov himself played the challenging solo piano part at its premiere in 1934. The work is a set of 24 variations on the 24th Caprice for solo violin composed by violin master Paganini and is one of the most admired of Rachmaninov’s works.

The concert concludes with Brahms’s 2nd Symphony which is full of lightness and warmth, conjuring a lyrical, pastoral feel. The symphony was written during a summer visit to Austria in 1877, a brief amount of time compared to the many years he spent completing his epic 1st Symphony.

It was premiered in 1877, was an unqualified success and the symphony has remained one of the most popular in classical symphonic repertoire.

Plymouth Symphony Orchestra is one of the longest-established amateur orchestras in the country and attracts many distinguished soloists, with Ralph Kirshbaum, Guy Johnston, Tasmin Little, Joanna MacGregor, Michael Petrov and Martin James Bartlett amongst the performers to have appeared with the orchestra.

For ticket information visit www.plymouthsymphony.co.uk.

Philip R Buttall

(image: Alexander Ullman. Courtesy of Kaupo Kikkas.)





