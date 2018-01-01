Pomegranate Trio
Classical with Philip R Buttall

Pomegranate Piano Trio takes next slot in the NADSA Concert Series

Sunday January 21, 2018 at 3pm – Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot

Banish your winter blues by joining NADSA concerts in welcoming the Pomegranate Piano Trio in their first concert of 2018.

Highly successful musicians in their own right, Fenella Barton (violin), Rebecca Hepplewhite (cello), and Andrew West (piano), formed the Pomegranate Trio in 2014.

Highlights of their combined solo and chamber concerts have been at venues such as the Wigmore Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Wiener Musikverein, La Salle Cortot, Paris, The Lincoln Center, New York, and Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

This concert continues the prestigious Newton Abbot-based series, and ushers in the New Year with a return to piano trio classics: Haydn Trio in E flat major (HobXV/29), the passionate and less-often heard G minor Trio, Op 15 by Smetana, and Beethoven’s blockbusting ‘Archduke’, Op 97.

You can purchase tickets to all NADSA concerts online via its website at www.nadsa.co.uk or in person from any of the following outlets:

Alternatively, they can be bought on the door: £15 for NADSA Associate Members and non-members / £10 for NADSA Full Members, but subject to availability on the day.

Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017.
