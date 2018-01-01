Pomegranate Piano Trio takes next slot in the NADSA Concert Series

0 4

Sunday January 21, 2018 at 3pm – Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot

Banish your winter blues by joining NADSA concerts in welcoming the Pomegranate Piano Trio in their first concert of 2018.

Highly successful musicians in their own right, Fenella Barton (violin), Rebecca Hepplewhite (cello), and Andrew West (piano), formed the Pomegranate Trio in 2014.

Highlights of their combined solo and chamber concerts have been at venues such as the Wigmore Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Wiener Musikverein, La Salle Cortot, Paris, The Lincoln Center, New York, and Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

This concert continues the prestigious Newton Abbot-based series, and ushers in the New Year with a return to piano trio classics: Haydn Trio in E flat major (HobXV/29), the passionate and less-often heard G minor Trio, Op 15 by Smetana, and Beethoven’s blockbusting ‘Archduke’, Op 97.

You can purchase tickets to all NADSA concerts online via its website at www.nadsa.co.uk or in person from any of the following outlets:

Tourist Information Centre, Newton Abbot TQ12 2RJ Tel: 01626 215 667

Tourist Information Centre, Dawlish EX7 9PW Tel: 01626 215 665;

Arnold’s, 11 Town Hall Place, Bovey Tracey TQ13 9EH Tel: 01626 832 359;

Fables The Bookshop, 72 Fore Street, St. Marychurch TQ1 4LX Tel: 01803 323 923

Alternatively, they can be bought on the door: £15 for NADSA Associate Members and non-members / £10 for NADSA Full Members, but subject to availability on the day.

Philip R Buttall





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



