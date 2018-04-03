South West Philharmonia comes to Saltash

Google+ 0 1

Saltash Wesley Church on Saturday 21 April at 7.30pm

On Saturday April 21 the Saltash Wesley Church will be bursting out all over with the ‘Sounds of Spring’ when the amazing mass voices and musical ensemble of one of the most acclaimed and talented musical companies in the South West; presented by the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation.

The South West Philharmonia and Chorus will be making their debut in Saltash which is their first performance in Cornwall, and there will be over 125 performers of mixed voices and orchestra.

Under the baton of their musical director Marcus Alleyne, who is himself an acclaimed musician, academic, educator as well as conductor.

Marcus started his musical life at the age of 11 with piano tuition and as a chorister. Marcus has also trained with European Baritone Jonathan Lewsey and worked closely with Simon Ible of Peninsular Arts fame.

Marcus currently holds the positions of associate director of music to the Sterts Theatre, Sounds Musical Theatre Company and the Loveny Male Voice Choir.

This hugely exciting Spring concert in Saltash will be one of the South West Philharmonia’s concerts to precede the company’s visit to New York City in November where they have been invited via Marcus to perform at Carnegie Hall which is a musical trip of a lifetime and reflect the company’s sheer talent and musicality; Marcus is ably assisted by company accompanist Mark Smith who has many credits to his name including being the official accompanist of the Saltash Music Speech and Drama Festival.

Principal organiser from the Trust, Sue Hooper said: “Saltash is very excited to welcome such a well-respected and talented musical company to Saltash and Cornwall; their reputation goes before them and the company have been performing to full houses, so I strongly recommend that concert goers buy their tickets early.

“We shall be listening to well recognised and popular music and songs such as, Fields of Gold, Phantom of the Opera, Moon River, Vera Lynn medley and Battle Hymn of the Republic and many more joyous renditions.

“To add to the highlight of the evening, the concert will platform the local young, up and coming, and multi-talented singer, 11-year-old Amelia Writer [pictured], who is definitely someone to watch in the future.

“Our concert, aptly named ‘Sounds of Spring’, promises to be our best concert yet!”

For further details and tickets (£10.00 each), please contact Sue Hooper on 01752 843073, email suehcf@msn.com or visit www.suehcf.org.uk

Tickets are also available from Saltash Shops, Piglets and Saltash News.

