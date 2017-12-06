STOP PRESS: Change of conductor for ‘An Artist’s Reply’

0 4

Thursday December 7 – University of Exeter Great Hall at 7.30pm

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has just announced that there will be a change of conductor for tomorrow evening’s ‘An Artist’s Reply’ Concert at the University of Exeter Great Hall.

Unfortunately, Vassily Sinaisky, who was set to conduct this week’s concerts in Poole and Exeter featuring award-winning pianist Kirill Gerstein, is now unable to travel from Moscow due to illness.

The BSO’s celebrated Leverhulme Young Conductor in Association Victor Aviat will conduct the concerts, which includes a popular programme of Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich – always a firm highlight for the BSO’s concert season and for their audiences.

(image: Victor Aviat conducting the BSO)

Philip R Buttall





