Victor Aviat conducting the BSO
Classical with Philip R Buttall

STOP PRESS: Change of conductor for ‘An Artist’s Reply’

Leave a comment
Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on Facebook4

Thursday December 7 – University of Exeter Great Hall at 7.30pm

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has just announced that there will be a change of conductor for tomorrow evening’s ‘An Artist’s Reply’ Concert at the University of Exeter Great Hall.

Unfortunately, Vassily Sinaisky, who was set to conduct this week’s concerts in Poole and Exeter featuring award-winning pianist Kirill Gerstein, is now unable to travel from Moscow due to illness.

The BSO’s celebrated Leverhulme Young Conductor in Association Victor Aviat will conduct the concerts, which includes a popular programme of Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich – always a firm highlight for the BSO’s concert season and for their audiences.

(image: Victor Aviat conducting the BSO)

Philip R Buttall




Philip Buttall

Philip Buttall

Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
Philip Buttall

Latest posts by Philip Buttall (see all)

Leave a Reply