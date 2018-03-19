Students join BSO Musicians for ‘Torbay Symphony for All’

Google+ 0 4

Torbay Symphony for All

Wednesday 28 March 2018 in the Riviera Centre at 6pm

On Wednesday 28 March, over 200 students will join members of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra for a massed ensemble celebration of music at the Riviera International Centre, Torquay. Students aged between 7 and 21 from 8 schools around Torbay get the chance to rehearse and perform with BSO musicians as they perform the world premiere of a new piece of music titled Torbay Symphony for All.

Commissioned by Torbay Music Hub, the ‘Torbay Symphony for All’ is open to students of all musical ability, from beginner right up to grade 8.

This project will see participants develop skills such as listening and team work through performing as a massed ensemble, receive coaching from professional orchestral musicians, helping to improve their technique and musicianship as well as having the opportunity to practice, rehearse and perform the world premiere of a new work.

The new piece, Torbay Symphony for All, has been composed by Peadar Townsend and is designed to be performed by musicians from absolute beginner to professional, bringing together a huge number of musicians in one large ensemble.

The project will include coaching from BSO musicians and Associates in schools, as well as a coaching evening with professional players of Torbay and South Devon Music Centre.

The BSO is committed to delivering a comprehensive participation programme across the South and South West through five specially tailored strands of BSO Participate.

Torbay Symphony for All is delivered through the Blast strand, which brings the professional orchestra to 5-18 year olds via a wide range of schools visits and concerts, workshops and coaching opportunities. All events are bespoke, planned for the specific requirements of participants, and accessible for all.

A core part of the Orchestra’s mission is its work beyond the concert hall. BSO Participate offers a diverse range of people across a myriad of communities the opportunity to experience the power of music.

This work is developed and delivered through five specially tailored and distinct strands of activity: Bbs, Blast, Resonate, Boost and Rising Talent.

Ticket Prices: Free (suggested donation on the door)

