Stylish ensemble to bring Totnes concert series to a close

Google+ 0 2

: Use of undefined constant smart_ads_days - assumed 'smart_ads_days' (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) inon line

Saturday April 28 – St Mary’s Church, Totnes, at 7.30pm

In 1737, the most renowned baroque composer of the time, Georg Philipp Telemann, travelled to France, visiting Paris at the invitation of some of his French musical contemporaries, including Blavet, Guinon, and Forqueray. During his visit, 12 sets of “Paris Quartets” were performed by these musicians with Telemann himself on the harpsichord. Their music, including two of Telemann’s Paris Quartets and music by Couperin, Fourqueray and Blavet, now forms the basis of a concert to be performed by Ensemble Moliere, an outstanding quartet of musicians who met and formed originally at the Dartington Summer School in 2013.

Ensemble Molière features performers from Japan, the UK, and Australia who are all now based in London: Harpsichordist Satoko Doi-Luck is joined by Flavia Hirte on flute, Alice Earll on violin, and Kate Conway on viola da gamba. Together they have already performed throughout the UK and Europe; including performances at festivals in Brugge and Utrecht.

2017 was a particularly busy and very successful year for the group. They made their debut at the London Festival of Baroque Music, and competed as finalists in the International Young Artists Competition at the York Early Music Festival.

Their first cross art opera project Pygmalion, part funded by Arts Council England, was premiered, and they performed elements from Pygmalion live on BBC Radio 3’s In Tune. They also recorded their first EP, a collection of French baroque dance movements entitled, ‘Dance Sweets’.

Ensemble Moliere will be appearing at St Mary’s Church in Totnes on Saturday 28 April at 7.30pm.

Their programme Telemann and Friends in Paris is the last of six concerts from the Totnes Early Music Society (TEMS) which has enjoyed a successful 18th concert season, with music ranging from the sounds of medieval shawms and songs from early 16th century Spain to music from the English Restoration period and now baroque music from Ensemble Moliere.

Concert organiser Jill Tomalin says: “We deliberately programmed this highly talented group of musicians at the end of this year’s series to finish on a high.

“Ensemble Moliere has been making waves, and the performers have won admiration for their playing at the Brighton Early Music Festival and the London Baroque Festival last year.

“We are lucky to be able to bring them to Totnes near the start of what I have no doubt will be a very successful musical career for the ensemble and its members.”

All TEMS concerts are open to everyone. Tickets for Telemann and Friends in Paris are £14, £5 for under 18s, and available in advance from the Dartington website. www.dartington.org, and Box Office (01803 847070) or on the door.

Philip R Buttall





Respond needs javascript to run. To find out more click here



