The Ticket Store launches online sales for The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines, Plymouth home venue

South West-based company The Ticket Store have announce that they are now providing an online and telephone box office service for the home venue of the internationally renowned Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Plymouth.

No strangers to bringing ticketing to major local events, The Ticket Store’s clients have included The Eden Sessions, Rod Stewart at Home Park, Elton John at Westpoint, Plymouth Ice Rink, Exeter Phoenix, as well as acting as sole ticketing agent for MTV Crashes Plymouth and the venue Plymouth Pavilions.

The Roebuck Theatre, situated within the Royal Navy’s Initial Training Establishment, HMS Raleigh has played host to many unforgettable concerts by the highly respected Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Plymouth over the years.

The highly anticipated Autumn series kicked off in style last month with a rousing evening, up close and personal with Director of Music, Major Huw Williams and the band performing with their versatile style and showcasing the band’s many talented members.

“It’s a huge privilege to be directing this series of concerts at The Roebuck Theatre, which are a unique opportunity to get to know the Band of HM Royal Marines Plymouth,” said Major Williams.

“We’ll be throwing everything at the programmes; the full gamut of our repertoire from the traditional military marches of which we are so proud, through classical overtures and virtuosic soloists, to movie scores and modern pieces.

“We’ll also be featuring the big band sound, ceilidh bands and much more. My aim with these concerts is to challenge the band, to entertain the audience and always to showcase the talent and versatility found among this extraordinary group of musicians”.

“We’ve been delighted to bring Roebuck Theatre Concerts on board,” added Gavin Marshall, chief executive of The Ticket Store.

“The Royal Marine Band Service is a highly-respected tradition of the Royal Marines, and the Plymouth Band are greatly admired with a devoted fan base.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with them on bringing about this Box Office service, expanding their presence to new and future followers and building on the accessibility of the band.”

Roebuck Theatre Concerts Autumn program continues on Thursday 12 October, tickets and merchandise are available online at www.theticketstore.co.uk/rmbroebuck or by calling The Ticket Store on 0845 146 1460, Monday to Friday 10am – 5pm, Saturday 10am – 2pm. (Calls cost 2p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge)

image: RM Band + Band Sergeant Andy Platt (inset)

Philip R Buttall





