‘Two jewels of the local music scene’: Plymouth Philharmonic Choir with the Orchestra of the Band of HM Royal Marines

Plymouth Philharmonic Choir with the Orchestra of the Band of HM Royal Marines.

Sunday March 18 at 7.30pm in Plymouth Guildhall

This promises to be a night to remember. It is all too rare that Plymouth Philharmonic Choir gets the chance to join forces with The Orchestra Of The Band Of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines, Plymouth, but they are finally able to perform together again on Sunday 18 March 2018 in Plymouth Guildhall at 7:30pm.

The concert will be conducted by the choir’s own MD Christopher Fletcher who will share the podium with Royal Marines DoMs Major Huw Williams and Sargent Sam Hairsine.

A varied programme has been chosen to have widest appeal to all ages:

• Charles Villiers Stanford: Songs of the Fleet John Rutter: Gloria

• Karl Jenkins: Gloria

• Vaughan Williams: 5 Mystical Songs

Proceeds from this concert will go to the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, which is the principal charity of the Royal Navy, supporting sailors, marines and their families, for life.

When the Philharmonic Choir has held a joint concert with the Marines previously, tickets have sold out very quickly so early purchase is highly recommended.

Advance tickets are £21; children under 16 £5. Some tickets may be available on the night (at £23). Further information can be found on the Plymouth Philharmonic Choir’s website

Tickets online: www.theticketstore.co.uk

Plymouth: Framing Centre, 83 Hyde Park Rd, 01752 255020

Tavistock: Mainly Stationery, 38 Brook St, 01822 618500

Choir ticket manager: Phone 01822 853791 or Email r.gozzard@btinternet.com

